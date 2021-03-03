An unprecedented second digital fashion week is almost coming to a close—but not before the French capital puts its
pièces de résistance down the runway. Over the next eight days, both rising brands and the biggest houses will show at Paris Fashion Week. Louis Vuitton, Ottolinger, Rick Owens, Marine Serre, and Thebe Magugu are just a handful of the labels that will present virtually. Plus, Gabriela Hearst makes her highly anticipated debut at Chloé as creative director. Below, take a look at the W editors’ favorite looks from the season. THE LOOK: Gabriela Hearst's first collection at Chloé was a combination of the neutral tones we've come to expect and love from the French fashion house paired with the chic, sleek silhouettes Hearst made her namesake at her eponymous brand. The newcomer herself even closed out the show in one of the collections' many patterned frocks. THE INSPIRATION: Sustainability and philanthropy. THE LOOK: Slips and shirtdresses, with some carefully tailored suiting thrown in the mix. THE INSPIRATION: Dance. THE LOOK: Count on Vaquera to broaden your sartorial horizons each season with their unique takes on texture and proportion; these elongated sleeves were hard to miss. THE INSPIRATION: Onstage performance. THE LOOK: Kwaidan Editions’s patent leather trenches and skirts were surefire dial-turners. THE INSPIRATION: The brand continued to amp up the volume on their take of chic, '90s minimalism. THE LOOK: Volume, bow blouses, and feathers, oh my! THE INSPIRATION: Patou pressed on with the brand’s signature playfulness this season. THE LOOK: Other than Marine Serre’s half-moon print (which the brand has become known for and was all over their fall 2021 offering,) the latest collection played with an abundance of patterns including plaids and paisleys. There were also matching face masks atop many of the looks—fitting, as we embark on yet another season of Covid-focused collections. THE INSPIRATION: The monotony of everyday life. THE LOOK: A spin on the 1970s, with a focus on textiles. THE INSPIRATION: Thebe Magugu worked closely with traditional healers to create his fall collection, titled “The Alchemy,” which launched as a digital presentation during Paris Fashion Week. This collection focuses on merging traditional with modern in an effort to celebrate true craft from all over the world.