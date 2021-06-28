As Pride month comes to a close, we’re highlighting 10 brands that have spent the past three weeks making their stance known by creating special products whose proceeds go toward a range of organizations supporting LGBTQIA+ lives. Balenciaga, for instance, will be donating 15 percent of the sales from their pride collection to The Trevor Project, while Calvin Klein launched the social campaign #PROUDINMYCALVINS, which brings awareness to social causes surrounding the LGBTQIA+ community. Although the officially designated Pride month and corresponding celebrations (including a party in the New York City streets on June 27 that took the place of the usual annual parade,) will end come July 1, your support of the organizations listed below can occur any day of the year. Take the final week of Pride to familiarize yourself with these foundations—and shop the brands that support them forever.

Urban Sophistication

The Don’t Hide Hoodie tugs on the strings of nostalgia, reusing the iconic Hannah Montana font to remind its wearer to never hide. Thirty percent of the sales for this hoodie will be donated to The Happy Hippie Foundation, an organization founded by Miley Cyrus whose goal is to fight against the injustices LGBTQIA+ youth face.

Ouai

Ouai has created a cute phone charm jam-packed with Pride month energy; the beauty brand plans to donate $20,000 to the Los Angeles LGBT Center.

Levi’s

Levi’s recently released a capsule of hats, fanny packs, and socks printed with various pronouns. The company will be making a donation to OutRight Action International, an organization working to advance human rights for LGBTQIA+ people all over the world.

Balenciaga

The iconic fashion house has released a Pride capsule collection full of baseball caps, hoodies, undergarments, and more, bearing images of the Pride flag, GAY in capital letters, and more. Balenciaga will donate 15 percent of the sales from this collection to The Trevor Project, which fights to end suicide among LGBTQIA+ youth.

Roxanne Assoulin

Trust the New York-based jewelry brand that knows how to do color and fun the right way to create the idea Pride collection. This Pride month, Roxanne Assoulin aims to donate 20 percent of the sales from its limited-edition Rainbow Brite collection & The Pride Duo bracelet to New York’s LGBT Center. The Center advocates for the rights of LGBTQIA+ youth, and they welcome over 300,000 visits a year at their West Village location.

Adidas

Adidas’ newly released Pride collection pays homage to the iconic styles that has made Adidas a powerhouse among the athletic brands. Athlete Ally (a non-profit organization that focuses on sports inclusion for LGBTQIA+ youth), and the organization Stonewall are yearly recipients of funds from Adidas—and this extensive collection shows how important and beautiful it is to have all communities come together and work toward a future of unquestionable inclusion.

Converse

The Converse Pride collection aims to show how multifaceted the journey toward self-love can be. This collection will help benefit Converse’s longtime partners: The It Gets Better Project, Ali Forney Center, BAGLY, and OUT MetroWest.

Coach

The Coach Foundation is partnering with the Hetrick-Martin Institute, Albert Kennedy Trust, Point Foundation, and CenterLink Community of LGBTQ Centers to help create spaces for LGBTQIA+ youth. This Pride Collection blends the traditional Coach aesthetic with bright, fun rainbow patterns.

Calvin Klein

Pride energy courses through Calvin Klein’s Pride collection. Along with a collection of Pride themed-wearables, Calvin Klein also launched a social campaign named #PROUDINMYCALVINS which highlights members of the LGBTQIA+ community.

KES NYC

KES NYC, a sustainable womenswear brand, has created the Superbloom collection, which is dedicated to the fearless trans women who were at the forefront of the movement for LGBT rights—including Marsha P. Johnson and the participants of the Stonewall riots.