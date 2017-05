See What Nicole Kidman, Bella Hadid and More Wore to amfAR Cannes, the Legendary Gala

After nearly two weeks of countless film premieres, after-parties, and highly publicized yacht outings, you might expect the Hollywood and model set decamped in the South of France for the annual Cannes Film Festival to be all partied out. Well, think again. On Thursday evening, the biggest bash of them all, the amfAR Gala, took place at the historic Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, bringing out every A-list actor and top model in town, proving itself once again to be the most popular party of the festival—and, perhaps, of the year. Among the celebrities mingling along the palatial courtyard, trading airkisses and cigarettes in between sips of Belevedere martinis, were Nicole Kidman , Jessica Chastain, Will Smith, Bella Hadid, Diane Kruger, Joan Smalls, Rita Ora, Adrien Brody, David Beckham, and many, many more. Here, a glimpse inside the star-studded affair.