See What Nicole Kidman, Bella Hadid and More Wore to amfAR Cannes, the Legendary Gala

After nearly two weeks of countless film premieres, after-parties, and highly publicized yacht outings, you might expect the Hollywood and model set decamped in the South of France for the annual Cannes Film Festival to be all partied out. Well, think again. On Thursday evening, the biggest bash of them all, the amfAR Gala, took place at the historic Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, bringing out every A-list actor and top model in town, proving itself once again to be the most popular party of the festival—and, perhaps, of the year. Among the celebrities mingling along the palatial courtyard, trading airkisses and cigarettes in between sips of Belevedere martinis, were Nicole Kidman, Jessica Chastain, Will Smith, Bella Hadid, Diane Kruger, Joan Smalls, Rita Ora, Adrien Brody, David Beckham, and many, many more. Here, a glimpse inside the star-studded affair.
Bella Hadid attends the 2017 amfAR Cannes Gala.
Photo by Victoria Stevens for W Magazine.
Bella Hadid attends the 2017 amfAR Cannes Gala.

Photo by Victoria Stevens for W Magazine.
Jessica Chastain attends the 2017 amfAR Cannes Gala.

Photo by Victoria Stevens for W Magazine.
Nicki Minaj attends the 2017 amfAR Cannes Gala.

Photo by Victoria Stevens for W Magazine.
The scene at the 2017 amfAR Cannes Gala.

Photo by Victoria Stevens for W Magazine.
Coca Rocha attends the 2017 amfAR Cannes Gala.

Photo by Victoria Stevens for W Magazine.
Doutzen Kroes attends the 2017 amfAR Cannes Gala.

Photo by Victoria Stevens for W Magazine.
A$AP Rocky attends the 2017 amfAR Cannes Gala.

Photo by Victoria Stevens for W Magazine.
Lindsay Lohan attends the 2017 amfAR Cannes Gala.

Rick Van Weelden
David Beckham attends the 2017 amfAR Cannes Gala.

Rick Van Weelden
Nicole Kidman attends the 2017 amfAR Cannes Gala.

Photo by Victoria Stevens for W Magazine.
Bella Hadid attends the 2017 amfAR Cannes Gala.

Rick Van Weelden
Uma Thurman attends the 2017 amfAR Cannes Gala.

Photo by Victoria Stevens for W Magazine.
Paris Hilton attends the 2017 amfAR Cannes Gala.

Photo by Victoria Stevens for W Magazine.
Jeremy Scott and Tracee Ellis Ross attend the 2017 amfAR Cannes Gala.

Photo by Victoria Stevens for W Magazine.
The scene at the 2017 amfAR Cannes Gala.

Photo by Victoria Stevens for W Magazine.
Will Smith attends the 2017 amfAR Cannes Gala.

Photo by Victoria Stevens for W Magazine.
Nicki Minaj attends the 2017 amfAR Cannes Gala.

Photo by Victoria Stevens for W Magazine.
Bella Hadid attends the 2017 amfAR Cannes Gala.

Photo by Victoria Stevens for W Magazine.
Jeremy Meeks attends the 2017 amfAR Cannes Gala.

Photo by Victoria Stevens for W Magazine.
Coca Rocha attends the 2017 amfAR Cannes Gala.

Photo by Victoria Stevens for W Magazine.
Stacy Martin attends the 2017 amfAR Cannes Gala.

Rick Van Weelden
Rita Ora attends the 2017 amfAR Cannes Gala.

Photo by Victoria Stevens for W Magazine.
Karolina Kurkova attends the 2017 amfAR Cannes Gala.

Rick Van Weelden
Barbara Palvin attends the 2017 amfAR Cannes Gala.

Photo by Victoria Stevens for W Magazine.
Hanne Gaby Odiele attends the 2017 amfAR Cannes Gala.

Rick Van Weelden
Winnie Harlow attends the 2017 amfAR Cannes Gala.

Rick Van Weelden
Adrien Brody attends the 2017 amfAR Cannes Gala.

Rick Van Weelden
Bella Hadid attends the 2017 amfAR Cannes Gala.

Photo by Victoria Stevens for W Magazine.
The scene at the 2017 amfAR Cannes Gala.

Photo by Victoria Stevens for W Magazine.
The scene at the 2017 amfAR Cannes Gala.

Photo by Victoria Stevens for W Magazine.
Barbara Palvin attends the 2017 amfAR Cannes Gala.

Rick Van Weelden
Hailey Baldwin attends the 2017 amfAR Cannes Gala.

Photo by Victoria Stevens for W Magazine.
The scene at the 2017 amfAR Cannes Gala.

Rick Van Weelden
Olivier Rousteing attends the 2017 amfAR Cannes Gala.

Photo by Victoria Stevens for W Magazine.
The scene at the 2017 amfAR Cannes Gala.

Photo by Victoria Stevens for W Magazine.
The scene at the 2017 amfAR Cannes Gala.

Photo by Victoria Stevens for W Magazine.
The scene at the 2017 amfAR Cannes Gala.

Photo by Victoria Stevens for W Magazine.
The scene at the 2017 amfAR Cannes Gala.

Photo by Victoria Stevens for W Magazine.
The scene at the 2017 amfAR Cannes Gala.

Photo by Victoria Stevens for W Magazine.
The seat at the 2017 amfAR Cannes Gala.

Photo by Victoria Stevens for W Magazine.
The scene at the 2017 amfAR Cannes Gala.

Photo by Victoria Stevens for W Magazine.
Christoph Waltz attends the 2017 amfAR Cannes Gala.

Photo by Victoria Stevens for W Magazine.
The scene at the 2017 amfAR Cannes Gala.

Photo by Victoria Stevens for W Magazine.
The scene at the 2017 amfAR Cannes Gala.

