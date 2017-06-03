Inside Anna Sui's Punk-Filled World At the Fashion and Textile Museum

American fashion designer Anna Sui stands in front of a selection of models wearing looks from her runway collections from the last 25 years.
Full runway looks are shown side by side with the designer's inspiration images and fabric swatches, at London's Fashion and Textile Museum.
Anna Sui is beloved for her rich prints and silhouettes, and she often mixes and matches red hues and blue tones in her collections, as seen in these swatches.
The designer often created looks around different American archetypes, including the prep and the school girl, or historical fashion moments, like the hippie of the late 60s and the Victorian era.
Rich textures and embellishments are an important part of the designer's work.
Some of the designer's favorite prints and motifs are designed with the surfer girl in mind.
Four looks from the course of Anna Sui's quarter century designing fashion for her eponymous label.
Before Alessandro Michele's Gucci, Anna Sui was a more-is-more designer. Every look is layered with jewelry, headpieces, scarves, and tights.
A handful of swatches featuring the designers whimsical prints, including florals, on display at London's Fashion and Textile Museum through October.