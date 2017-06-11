View as SlideshowLondon Fashion Week Men's

Astrid Andersen's Spring 2018 Show Was Streetwear for the Urban Jungle

The London-based designer Astrid Andersen is known for staging provocative shows that leave nothing to the imagination. Her designs put a premium on an easy, playful sensuality that Andersen enjoys showing off on hunky, callipygian models who take to the runway with attitude and sex appeal. Her Spring 2018 collection, which she showed today at London Fashion Week Men's, can be described as demure, by her standards anyway. Anderson focused on soft tropical colors, playing with variations of green and taupe, for a line-up of streetwear fit for the urban jungle. Her casting, though, was once again flawless.
Credit
Backstage before the presentation of Astrid Anderson&#39;s Spring/Summer 2018 men&#39;s collection, presented during London Fashion Week Men&#39;s.
Photo by Portia Hunt for W Magazine.
