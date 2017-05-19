View as SlideshowBasket Case

25 Instagrammable Summer Bags to Buy Now

Woven, basket bags have been a summer staple since Jane Birkin carried one on the streets of Paris in the '70s. But thanks to modern day It girls like Pippa Middleton and Alexa Chung, they seem to be everywhere today. While Birkin's styles erred on the side of simple, structured forms, the new crop of woven styles come in a wide range of styles and silhouettes, including ones covered in playful embroidery and embellishments that are perfect for the beach, and more minimal, refined styles that would look so chic on a hot summer day in the city. Either way--it will be good for the 'gram. Here, 25 of our favorites to buy now.
Photographs by Jonas Unger, Styled by Tracey Nicholson
Poolside Le Cercle customizable bag, $250, wearepoolside.com

Aranaz medium bucket bag, $277, modaoperandi.com

Kayu Kahuna handwover raffia tote, $150, kayudesign.com

Loeffler Randall cruise tote, $350, loefflerrandall.com

Cult Gaia large bamboo ark bag, $140, modaoperandi.com

Loewe hammock raffia and leather tote, $2,450, modaoperandi.com

Vanessa Seward Dakar painted straw tote, $275, netaporter.com

Sensi Studio handmade straw basket bag, $267, sensistudio.com

Sara Battaglia for Salvatore Ferragamo rainbow zigzag graphic leather tote, $1,690, ferragamo.com

Yosuzi black and beige Amara handwoven bag, $444, yosuzi.com

Khoko mini basket bag, $435, matchesfashion.com

Clare V. circular woven Alice tote, $225, clarev.com

Sophie Anderson pompom embellished woven raffia tote, $335, netaporter.com

Photographs by Jonas Unger, Styled by Tracey Nicholson; Makeup by Nina Soriano for Make Up for Ever at Bernstein & Andriulli; Manicure by Rica Romain for Chanel at LMC Worldwide; Set Design by Danielle Selig; Model: Nika at Msa Models; Digital Technician: Scott Keenan; Photography Assistant: Jared Roessler; Fashion Assistant: Gabe Gutierrez; Produced by Blayke Kogan at Rosco Production; Special Thanks to The Standard, High Line, N.Y.C.
Rosie Assoulin navy and red striped jug bag, $850, modaoperandi.com

Simon Miller woven bucket bag, $795, barneys.com

Figue medium Fiji Tuk Tuk tote, $495, farfetch.com

Prada small leather-trimmed canvas and wicker tote, $1,480, netaporter.com

Nannacay pom pom embellished woven raffia tote, exclusive to modaoperandi.com

Frances Valentine honeypot natural bag, $195, francesvalentine.com

Bottega Veneta intrecciato leather tote, $3,950, netaporter.com

Alaïa large laser-cut leather tote bag in beige, $4,830, netaporter.com

Edie Parker gingham basket tote, $995, modaoperandi.com

Truss large tote, $225, frwd.com

Mercedes Salazar dried iraca palm leaf bag, $420, modaoperandi.com

Balenciaga large leather-trimmed raffia tote, $1,135, netaporter.com

