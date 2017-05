25 Instagrammable Summer Bags to Buy Now

Woven, basket bags have been a summer staple since Jane Birkin carried one on the streets of Paris in the '70s. But thanks to modern day It girls like Pippa Middleton and Alexa Chung , they seem to be everywhere today. While Birkin's styles erred on the side of simple, structured forms, the new crop of woven styles come in a wide range of styles and silhouettes, including ones covered in playful embroidery and embellishments that are perfect for the beach, and more minimal, refined styles that would look so chic on a hot summer day in the city. Either way--it will be good for the 'gram. Here, 25 of our favorites to buy now.