Escape the Ordinary with W's Most Fabulous Jet Set Destinations

On cold, gray days, the mind drifts elsewhere —to far sunnier, and more exotic locales. Over the years, W has sought to capture that spirit of wanderlust by traveling all over the world in search of the most photogenic destinations, from metropolitan capitals like Havana and Rome that ooze old world glamour, to far-off destinations like Ghana and Burma that transcend ordinary imagination. So, here take a stroll down memory lane and page through W’s most fabulous jet set destinations.