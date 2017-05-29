Escape the Ordinary with W's Most Fabulous Jet Set Destinations

Selena Gomez took us on vacation for a chic American summer in 2015. Photo by Steven Klein, styled by Patti Wilson. W Magazine, March 2016.
British beauty Jean Campbell hopped across the pond for an American holiday in 2016. Photographed and styled by Venetia Scott. W Magazine, June/July 2016.
More Brits abroad: Edie Campbell dazzles in Burma. Photo by Tim Walker, styled by Jacob K. W Magazine, May 2014.
We travelled to the Argentinean salt flats for an ethereal summer vacation in 2012. Photo by Patrick Demarchelier, styled by Edward Enninful. W Magazine, August 2012.
Dripping in gold, we took to the beach for a much needed vacation. Photo by Emma Summerton, styled by Edward Enninful. W Magazine, April 2012.
Before it was in, Joan Smalls in Cuba. Photo by Alasdair McLellan, styled by Edward Enninful.
Naomi Campbell voyaged to Ghana in 2013. Photo by Willy Vanderperre, styled by Edward Enninful. W Magazine, November 2013.
Mahalo! Natalie Westling in Hawaii. Photo by Alasdair McLellan, styled by Edward Enninful. W Magazine, June 2016.
When in Rome: Edie Campbell dazzles us once more. Inez Van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin, styled by Edward Enninful. W Magazine, October 2015.
That time we went "camping." Photo by Roe Ethridge, styled by Giovanna Battaglia. W Magazine, June 2015.