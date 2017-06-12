View as SlideshowLondon Fashion Week Men's

After Alien: Covenant, Craig Green Is All About Prints and Knits for Spring 2018

Craig Green has certainly been keeping busy. Since being named Emerging Menswear Designer of the Year at the 2014 British Fashion Awards, the London-based menswear designer has earned the title of British Menswear Designer of the Year, in 2016, now has his clothes stocked in top stores such as Dover Street Market and Galeries Lafayette, and, most recently, outfitted Michael Fassbender and James Franco for their Ridley Scott's Alien: Covenant. The designer's newest collection, which was presented as part of London Fashion Week Men's, was less extraterrestrial, and more extroverted, presenting a parade of clothes that made quite a statement. Knits were at the forefront of the collection, which featured geometric prints and exaggerated silhouettes. Hooded sweaters were among the standout pieces, as Green gave the skater staple a modern update in extreme lengths and scarf-like details. Here, a look backstage.
Credit
Backstage before the presentation of Craig Green&#39;s Spring/Summer 2018 men&#39;s collection, presented during London Fashion Week Men&#39;s.
Photo by Eleanor Hardwick for W Magazine.
Backstage before the presentation of Craig Green's Spring/Summer 2018 men's collection, presented during London Fashion Week Men's.

Photo by Eleanor Hardwick for W Magazine.
Keywords

Craig GreenMenswear DesignerMenswearMens Fashion Week