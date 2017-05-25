Exclusive: See How Elle Fanning's Cannes Gown Was Made
After hundreds of hours applying feathers and intricate needlework to tulle, actress Elle Fanning's custom Dior Couture gown from the spring 2017 collection was ready for the Cannes Film Festival red carpet. Inspired by Vincent Van Gogh's "Jardin Fleuris" painting, the French atelier Maison Lemarié used tiny, delicate feathers to bring the work to life and give the impression of a lush, three-dimensional garden. Each petal was hand-sewn and attached to the garment with tiny tweezers and delicate precision. The gown was first shown at Paris Fashion Week for designer Maria Grazia Chiuri's debut couture show, which was as floral and fantastical as it gets, and fittingly took place at the Musée Rodin. See how the stunning garment was constructed from start to finish at the French house's atelier with these detailed, behind-the-scenes photographs.