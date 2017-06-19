View as SlideshowMen's Fashion Week Spring 2018

American Pyscho's Patrick Bateman Would Really, Really Like Fendi's Spring 2018 Collection

If you were getting a bit bored of your khaki pants and blue gingham Oxford shirts, than great news: Fendi is here with a whole new wardrobe for all of your office needs. For spring, Silvia Venturini Fendi dove into work culture, sending out a number of classic menswear pieces with just enough quirk: a blazer is imagined in a busy pink print; a button-down done in brown suede and emblazoned with the Fendi logo; a bomber jacket decorated in patent leather. There were also those that really dove into the eccentric end of things, including sleeveless tops, sheer trenchcoats, and cartoon-covered shirts—courtesy of a collaboration with “Big” Sue Tilley—for the more sartorially advanced businessman. It made sense, though, considering Fendi's mood board for the season: Andy Warhol, Danny Dyer, and, the ultimate psychotic professional, Patrick Bateman. Here, a look backstage.
Backstage before the presentation of Fendi&#39;s spring/summer 2018 menswear collection, presented in Milan during Milan Men&#39;s Fashion Week.
Photo by Nick Delieto for W Magazine.
Backstage before the presentation of Fendi's spring/summer 2018 menswear collection, presented in Milan during Milan Men's Fashion Week.

Photo by Nick Delieto for W Magazine.
