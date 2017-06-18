View as Slideshow

On Father's Day, A Look Back at the Supremely Good Looking Dads in W Magazine

While most summer weekends are spent brunching, sitting in the park, and other sun-driven activities, the third Sunday of June is reserved for one particularly special activity: celebrating Dad. Each year, greeting cards are distributed, sentimental Instagrams posted, and a bevy of dad-friendly extracurriculars to be had—grilling, golfing, et al. This year saw the ushering in of a particularly notable subset of humans celebrating the holiday: the hot, celebrity dad. Among those marking their first Father's Day with the official title today: Bradley Cooper, Dane DeHaan, Adam Levine, and former One Direction member Liam Payne. In honor of the special day, a look back at some of the most talented—and genetically blessed—dads in the pages of W.
<strong>Brad Pitt</strong> <p>“<a href="http://www.wmagazine.com/people/celebrities/2012/02/best-performances-2012-actor-portfolio-cover-story-ss/photos/slide/1">Best Performances</a>” photographed by Mario Sorrenti, styled by Edward Enninful; W Magazine February 2012.</p>
Brad Pitt

Best Performances” photographed by Mario Sorrenti, styled by Edward Enninful; W Magazine February 2012.

Bradley Cooper in "Best Performances"

Idris Elba

Best Performances” photographed by Juergen Teller, styled by Edward Enninful; W Magazine February 2014.

Justin Timberlake

Yes They Can!” photographed by Michael Thompson, styled by Edward Enninful; W Magazine October 2011.

Brad Pitt in "David and Victoria Beckham: American Idols"

Ryan Gosling

Heart to Heart” photographed by Inez van Lamsweerde & Vinoodh Matadin, styled by Lori Goldstein; W Magazine October 2010.

Chris Hemsworth

Best Performances” photographed by Juergen Teller, styled by Poppy Kain; W Magazine February 2014.

Benedict Cumberbatch

Best Performances” photographed by Tim Walker, styled by Jacob K; W Magazine February 2015.

Photographs by Mario Sorrenti, Styled by Edward Enninful
Kanye West in "The 2016 Royals"

Matthew McConaughey in "Best Performances"

Edward Norton in "Best Performances"

Photograph by Mark Seliger, Styled by Samantha McMillen; digital technician: John Kelsey; photography assistants: Embry Lopez, Jackson Adair
Ashton Kutcher

Urs Fischer. Williams photographed by Joshua White/JWPictures.com. Special thanks to Tara Subkoff. Hair by Edward Lampley for Bumble and bumble at D+V Management; Makeup by Anne Kohlhagen for Chanel.
Pharrell Williams in "The Art of Being Pharrell"

Ruffalo wears a Rag & Bone sweater. Bomer wears a Burberry Brit henley.
Mark Ruffalo and Matt Bomer in "Love in the Trenches"

Bruce Willis

Bruce & Emma” photographed by Steven Klein, styled by Camilla Nickerson; W Magazine July 2009.

Eddie Redmayne in "Best Performances"

Richard Gere

American Idol” photographed by Craig McDean, styled by Edward Enninful; W Magazine November 2012.

Photographer: Juergen Teller
Stylist: Zoe Bedeaux
Denzel Washington in "Best Performances"

Photographer: Juergen Teller
Stylist: Zoe Bedeaux
Javier Bardem in "Best Performances"

Photographer: Juergen Teller
Stylist: Zoe Bedeaux
Ben Affleck in "Best Performances"

Ethan Hawke

Best Performances” photographed by Tim Walker, styled by Jacob K; W Magazine February 2015.

Dane DeHaan in "Great Dane"

