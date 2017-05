Supermodel Miranda Kerr Knows How to Balance Super Sexy and Ultra Feminine

When it comes to model style, perhaps no one matches super sex appeal with saccharine sweetness quite like Miranda Kerr . The former Victoria's Secret model started off her first high profile appearances in body-conscious minidresses, before graduating to glamorous gowns with strategically placed cut-outs. But the Aussie is also a big proponent of over-the-top glamour when the occasion calls for it, bringing out major, princess-worthy ballgowns. And then there are the high fashion moments, thanks largely in part to her friendship with Louis Vuitton designer Nicolas Ghesquière, when Kerr pulls looks straight from the runways, often up-staging the original models; case in point, her 2016 Met Gala ensemble, a colorful two-piece Louis Vuitton number that she pulled off with aplomb. Over the weekend, Kerr slipped into what could potentially become her most memorable fashion moment yet, as she married Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel in their Hollywood home. No images of her wedding dress have surfaced just yet, but if her past looks are any indication, expect something both ultra-bombshell and princess-worthy. Here, a look back at her glamorous style over the years.