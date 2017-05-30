Supermodel Miranda Kerr Knows How to Balance Super Sexy and Ultra Feminine

Kerr attended the 2008 launch of a new Victoria's Secret bra in a colorful strapless frock.
Showing off a new blonde hairstyle, Kerr matched her hue to a light colored frock for a Victoria's Secret event in 2009.
Back to her darker roots, Kerr chose a metallic mini for Victoria's Secret 5th Annual "What Is Sexy?" Bombshell edition party in 2010.
Kerr showed off her playful side in a cheery floral dress at the launch of a new Victoria's Secret fragrance.
At W's Best Performances issue party at Chateau Marmont in 2012, Kerr chose a slinky white satin dress.
Kerr attended the 2011 CFDA Fashion Awards in a black gown with side cut-outs.
For the 2011 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Kerr arrived in a leopard print bustier dress.
Kerr arrives at the 9th Annual G'Day USA Los Angeles Gala in 2012 in a white dress with black leather straps across the stomach.
Showing off her girly side, Kerr chose a light blue, floral dress for a 2012 Golden Globes party.
Sticking with the blue hue, Kerr arrives at the 2012 Women Of Style Awards in Australia in 2012.
Kerr attended the 2011 Met Gala with then-husband Orlando Bloom, wearing a frothy white dress.
For a 2012 music video premiere, Kerr opted for a Stella McCartney LBD.
Kerr takes a more gothic turn in this black lace number with long-sleeves at the 2013 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
Kerr attends the 2012 Just Cavalli Soho Flagship store opening in a wild animal print dress by the brand.
Kerr shows off a revealing side slit and open back while attending a 2014 Golden Globes party.
At the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Kerr goes the Grecian goddess route in a white dress with metallic accents.
A sweet and girly moment for the model, at the opening night of "Romeo And Juliet" on Broadway in 2013.
The model shows off her legs in a metallic mini at the 2015 Met Gala.
A look only a supermodel could pull off: Kerr wears a belt around her abs, in Calvin Klein, at a Los Angeles event in 2015.
Kerr chose a slinky silver gown for the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
Showing off her edgier side, Kerr takes in the Saint Laurent runway show in a leather mini, leopard print jacket, and oversized choker.
Pictured with now-husband Evan Spiegel, Kerr opted for peekaboo white at a 2016 Grammys party.
Kerr arrives at the 6th Biennial UNICEF Ball in 2016 wearing a disco-ball-esque Louis Vuitton dress.
Red hot. Kerr shows more than a little skin in this cherry number at the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
Kerr goes colorful in Carolina Herrera, including a thigh-high slit, at a Los Angeles party in 2017.
For the 2016 Met Gala, Kerr wore a risky Louis Vuitton design that she pulled off like only a supermodel can.
Kerr stood out in vibrant pink and red at the Louis Vuitton Spring 2017 show in Paris.
Kerr dazzled at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in a pale blue gown by Prada.
At this year's Met Gala, Kerr turned heads in a vintage-inspired Oscar de la Renta gown.