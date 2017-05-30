View as SlideshowStyle Evolution

Supermodel Miranda Kerr Knows How to Balance Super Sexy and Ultra Feminine

When it comes to model style, perhaps no one matches super sex appeal with saccharine sweetness quite like Miranda Kerr. The former Victoria's Secret model started off her first high profile appearances in body-conscious minidresses, before graduating to glamorous gowns with strategically placed cut-outs. But the Aussie is also a big proponent of over-the-top glamour when the occasion calls for it, bringing out major, princess-worthy ballgowns. And then there are the high fashion moments, thanks largely in part to her friendship with Louis Vuitton designer Nicolas Ghesquière, when Kerr pulls looks straight from the runways, often up-staging the original models; case in point, her 2016 Met Gala ensemble, a colorful two-piece Louis Vuitton number that she pulled off with aplomb. Over the weekend, Kerr slipped into what could potentially become her most memorable fashion moment yet, as she married Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel in their Hollywood home. No images of her wedding dress have surfaced just yet, but if her past looks are any indication, expect something both ultra-bombshell and princess-worthy. Here, a look back at her glamorous style over the years.
Kerr attended the 2008 launch of a new Victoria&#39;s Secret bra in a colorful strapless frock.
Showing off a new blonde hairstyle, Kerr matched her hue to a light colored frock for a Victoria's Secret event in 2009.

Back to her darker roots, Kerr chose a metallic mini for Victoria's Secret 5th Annual "What Is Sexy?" Bombshell edition party in 2010.

Kerr showed off her playful side in a cheery floral dress at the launch of a new Victoria's Secret fragrance.

At W's Best Performances issue party at Chateau Marmont in 2012, Kerr chose a slinky white satin dress.

Kerr attended the 2011 CFDA Fashion Awards in a black gown with side cut-outs.

For the 2011 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Kerr arrived in a leopard print bustier dress.

Kerr arrives at the 9th Annual G'Day USA Los Angeles Gala in 2012 in a white dress with black leather straps across the stomach.

Showing off her girly side, Kerr chose a light blue, floral dress for a 2012 Golden Globes party.

Sticking with the blue hue, Kerr arrives at the 2012 Women Of Style Awards in Australia in 2012.

Kerr attended the 2011 Met Gala with then-husband Orlando Bloom, wearing a frothy white dress.

For a 2012 music video premiere, Kerr opted for a Stella McCartney LBD.

Kerr takes a more gothic turn in this black lace number with long-sleeves at the 2013 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Kerr attends the 2012 Just Cavalli Soho Flagship store opening in a wild animal print dress by the brand.

Kerr shows off a revealing side slit and open back while attending a 2014 Golden Globes party.

At the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Kerr goes the Grecian goddess route in a white dress with metallic accents.

A sweet and girly moment for the model, at the opening night of "Romeo And Juliet" on Broadway in 2013.

The model shows off her legs in a metallic mini at the 2015 Met Gala.

A look only a supermodel could pull off: Kerr wears a belt around her abs, in Calvin Klein, at a Los Angeles event in 2015.

Kerr chose a slinky silver gown for the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Showing off her edgier side, Kerr takes in the Saint Laurent runway show in a leather mini, leopard print jacket, and oversized choker.

Pictured with now-husband Evan Spiegel, Kerr opted for peekaboo white at a 2016 Grammys party.

Kerr arrives at the 6th Biennial UNICEF Ball in 2016 wearing a disco-ball-esque Louis Vuitton dress.

Red hot. Kerr shows more than a little skin in this cherry number at the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Kerr goes colorful in Carolina Herrera, including a thigh-high slit, at a Los Angeles party in 2017.

For the 2016 Met Gala, Kerr wore a risky Louis Vuitton design that she pulled off like only a supermodel can.

Kerr stood out in vibrant pink and red at the Louis Vuitton Spring 2017 show in Paris.

Kerr dazzled at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in a pale blue gown by Prada.

At this year's Met Gala, Kerr turned heads in a vintage-inspired Oscar de la Renta gown.

Keywords

Miranda KerrStyle Evolution