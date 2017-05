Natalia Vodianova Never Has An Off Day On the Red Carpet

Even the world's biggest supermodels have an off day now and again; the odd night when their outfit isn't quite right or their hair and makeup doesn't come together like it is intended. That is, unless you are Natalia Vodianova , who, despite having spent the past decade in the public eye, has never had a major—or minor, for that matter—misstep when it comes to style. Her winning formula? Stick with simple, streamlined silhouettes in black and white, with a dramatic red gown thrown in for a special occasion, with hair kept perfectly tousled and paired with a statement lip. Here, a look back at the W cover girl 's best red carpet moments from over the years.