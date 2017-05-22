View as SlideshowStyle Evolution

Natalia Vodianova Never Has An Off Day On the Red Carpet

Even the world's biggest supermodels have an off day now and again; the odd night when their outfit isn't quite right or their hair and makeup doesn't come together like it is intended. That is, unless you are Natalia Vodianova, who, despite having spent the past decade in the public eye, has never had a major—or minor, for that matter—misstep when it comes to style. Her winning formula? Stick with simple, streamlined silhouettes in black and white, with a dramatic red gown thrown in for a special occasion, with hair kept perfectly tousled and paired with a statement lip. Here, a look back at the W cover girl's best red carpet moments from over the years.
Vodianova arrives at the 2003 CFDA Fashion Awards in a perfectly chic white gown.
Vodianova arrives at the 2003 CFDA Fashion Awards in a perfectly chic white gown.

The model attends a 2007 Chanel fashion show in a frothy dress with black tights.

For a black-tie event, the model chose a baby pink strapless gown with a contrasting neon ribbon across the bust.

At the Serpentine Summer party in 2007, Vodianova selected a hot pink minidress.

Vodianova arrives at the 2009 Vanity Fair Oscar Party wearing a deconstructed LBD.

Vodianova arrives at the Love Ball, in aid of The Naked Heart Foundation, in 2010 wearing a red frock that would become her signature.

The model is a golden goddess in this shining metallic gown in 2010.

Vodianova attends the Naked Heart Cocktail Party in 2010 in an architectural grey dress.

Embracing the fairy-tale theme of the evening, Vodianova attends 'The White Fairy Tale Love Ball' in support of The Naked Heart Foundatiom at Chateau De Wideville in 2011.

Again in red, this time the model opts for something body-hugging and velvet.

Vodianova attends the 2013 DVF Awards at the United Nations in a dress by the designer.

Antoine Arnault and Vodianova arrive at 'Love Ball' hosted by Natalia Vodianova in support of The Naked Heart Foundation at Opera Garnier in Monaco.

Vodianova attends the 27th 'Biennale des Antiquaires' Pre Opening at Le Grand Palais in a two-toned off-the-shoulder dress.

Vodianova matched her strapless frock with a satin choker and bright red lips at her World's First Fabulous Fund Fair in 2015.

Vodianova attends the Christian Dior Spring 2015 show in a simple white dress by the house.

Vodianova attends The Backstage Gala in aid of The Naked Heart Foundation in 2015 in yet another gorgeous red gown.

For a Calvin Klein party in Cannes, Vodianova selected a simple black slip dress by the brand.

At the 2017 Fabulous Fund Fair, the model went red in a slinky fringed sheath dress.

Vodianova hosted the H&M Conscious Exclusive Dinner at Smogshoppe in 2017 wearing a sparkly orange top and flared pants.

Vodianova attends The BRIT Awards 2017 in a feathered Givenchy couture dress.

The model wore Louis Vuitton for a dinner hosted by the brand at the Louvre in 2017.

Theo Wargo
