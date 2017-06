The Most Daring Way To Wear Pearls Is On Your Dress—Just Ask Emma Stone

Pearls may have an outdated reputation for being the stuffiest of all precious stones, but consider that to be a thing of the past. Today, pearls are more Gucci than grandma , and one of the coolest accents of the season. When it comes to the ultimate way to show off the white gem, think beyond the accessory. As major Hollywood actresses and mega models alike know, the pearl is even that much more special when directly adorned to gorgeous gowns. It can make for a perfect embellishment, like those sprinkled throughout Lottie Moss 's intricate Balmain number or encrusted on the bodice of Sofia Boutella's Miu Miu dress at a recent movie premiere. Or, for the more daring set, make it the basis of your entire look, a la Lupita Nyong'o in Calvin Klein at the Academy Awards or Stella Maxwell's Met Gala gown this year. Here, a look back at some of the best pearl adorned gowns on the red carpet.