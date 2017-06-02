View as SlideshowTrend Alert

The Most Daring Way To Wear Pearls Is On Your Dress—Just Ask Emma Stone

Pearls may have an outdated reputation for being the stuffiest of all precious stones, but consider that to be a thing of the past. Today, pearls are more Gucci than grandma, and one of the coolest accents of the season. When it comes to the ultimate way to show off the white gem, think beyond the accessory. As major Hollywood actresses and mega models alike know, the pearl is even that much more special when directly adorned to gorgeous gowns. It can make for a perfect embellishment, like those sprinkled throughout Lottie Moss's intricate Balmain number or encrusted on the bodice of Sofia Boutella's Miu Miu dress at a recent movie premiere. Or, for the more daring set, make it the basis of your entire look, a la Lupita Nyong'o in Calvin Klein at the Academy Awards or Stella Maxwell's Met Gala gown this year. Here, a look back at some of the best pearl adorned gowns on the red carpet.
Nyong&#39;o poses during the 87th Annual Academy Awards at Loews Hollywood Hotel on February 22, 2015.
Nyong'o poses during the 87th Annual Academy Awards at Loews Hollywood Hotel on February 22, 2015.

Reese Witherspoon arrives at the 26th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala on January 3, 2015.

Emma Stone arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Aloha at The London West Hollywood on May 27, 2015.

Jena Malone arrives at The Art Of Elysium 8th Annual Heaven Gala at Hangar 8 on January 10, 2015.

Jennifer Lopez attends the 87th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 22, 2015.

Lily James attends the premiere of Disney's Cinderella at the El Capitan Theatre on March 1, 2015.

Felicity Jones arrives at the 87th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 22, 2015.

Elizabeth Moss attends National Corporate Theatre Fund's 2015 Chairman's Awards Gala at The Pierre Hotel on April 13, 2015.

Anna Friel attends the House of Fraser British Academy Television Awards at Theatre Royal on May 10, 2015.

Jaime King attends the 2015 Baby2Baby Gala at 3LABS on November 14, 2015.

Vega attends the opening ceremony and premiere of Everest during the 72nd Venice Film Festival on September 2, 2015.

Elizabeth Debicki attends the "Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2016.

Lottie Moss attends Chopard Wild Party as part of The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival at Port Canto on May 16, 2016.

Sarah Paulson arrives at The 22nd Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on December 11, 2016.

Cynthia Erivo and Ben Platt attend the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017.

ofia Boutella attends The Mummy premiere at the Callao cinema on May 29, 2017.

Stella Maxwell attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017.

