The Ultimate Twin Peaks Shopping Guide: Pleated Skirts, Fringed Loafers, and, Of Course, Plenty of Retro Sweaters

Ever since David Lynch 's series Twin Peaks first aired in 1990, fans have obsessed over every detail, from the original music to the cherry pie . But it would be remiss to talk about Twin Peaks's impact without mentioning fashion--and specifically sweaters. (New York magazine's The Cut once impressively documented, and ranked, every single one of the 118 sweaters worn on the show.) But turtlenecks and cardigans were not the show's only fashion signature: from Audrey Horne’s form-fitting tops to Donna Hayward's long skirts, each character had a distinct style all her own. In honor of the show's return in 2017, here's a guide to getting the Lynch lady look, in today's best pieces: preppy plaid skirts, ladylike dresses, and retro shoes.