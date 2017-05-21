The Ultimate Twin Peaks Shopping Guide: Pleated Skirts, Fringed Loafers, and, Of Course, Plenty of Retro Sweaters

View as SlideshowThe Lynch Look

Ever since David Lynch's series Twin Peaks first aired in 1990, fans have obsessed over every detail, from the original music to the cherry pie. But it would be remiss to talk about Twin Peaks's impact without mentioning fashion--and specifically sweaters. (New York magazine's The Cut once impressively documented, and ranked, every single one of the 118 sweaters worn on the show.) But turtlenecks and cardigans were not the show's only fashion signature: from Audrey Horne’s form-fitting tops to Donna Hayward's long skirts, each character had a distinct style all her own. In honor of the show's return in 2017, here's a guide to getting the Lynch lady look, in today's best pieces: preppy plaid skirts, ladylike dresses, and retro shoes.
David Lynch muse Laura Dern in W&#39;s May 2017 issue.
David Lynch muse Laura Dern in W's May 2017 issue.

Miu Miu pleated skirt, $1,355, netaporter.com

HVN silk-satin dress, $675, netaporter.com

Victor Glemaud cotton and cashmere turtleneck Sweater, $400, netaporter.com

Carel patent Mary Jane shoes, $310, openingceremony.com

David Lynch muse Naomi Watts wears a Bottega Veneta dress, Robert Lee Morris SoHo earrings and a Lagos necklace in W's May 2017 issue.

Marc Jacobs silk-jacquard floral skirt, $475, netaporter.com

Gucci fringe loafers, $870, farfetch.com

Comme des Garcons cardigan, $380, farfetch.com

Courreges cotton-cashmere top, $270, matchesfashion.com

David Lynch muse Hailey Gates wears Theodora Warre earrings and a Bulgari necklace in W's May 2017 issue.

Maison Margiela double-breasted checked blazer, $1,473, matchesfashion.com

Balenciaga checked coat, $2,750, matchesfashion.com

Prada cashmere sweater, $1,080, netaporter.com

Church’s leather oxfords, $645, barneys.com

David Lynch muse Chrysta Bell wears a Balmain dress in W's May 2017 issue.

Baum und Pferdgarte plaid skirt, $200, modaoperandi.com

Mansur Gavriel checked clutch, $445, netaporter.com

YSL rose crazy lipstick, $37, yslbeauty.com

Tom Ford glasses, $445, bergdorfgoodman.com

David Lynch muse Patricia Arquette wears a Tiffany & Co. necklace in W's May 2017 issue.

Benoit Missolin headband, $122, matchesfashion.com

Nicholas Kirkwood suede slingbacks, $795, netaporter.com

Barrie cashmere sweater, $1,524, mytheresa.com

Twin Peaks