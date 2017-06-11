View as SlideshowLondon Fashion Week: Men's

On the Scene with Wales Bonner, One of Fashion's Most Talked-About Menswear Brands

Wales Bonner, a London-based men's wear brand by the the English Jamaican Central Saint Martins grad Grace Wales Bonner, has become one of the buzziest brands in fashion in recent years, thanks to the designer's intellectual approach to fashion, politically attune sensibility and skillful mastery of her craft. For Spring 2018, the designer looked to the American writer James Baldwin for inspiration, and included a tightly edited selection of modern suiting in unlikely materials and silhouettes. Her message was more subtle, this time around, but still powerful. See photographs from the show, at London Fashion Week: Men's, here.
Models walk during the presentation of Wales Bonner&#39;s Spring/Summer 2018 menswear collection during London Fashion Week Men&#39;s.
Photo by Asia Werbel for W Magazine.
Wales BonnerLondon Fashion WeekGrace Wales BonnerMenswearSpring 2018