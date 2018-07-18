Richard Kern is the latest photographer against whom models have now publicly alleged instances of assault. On Monday, the filmmaker and editor Mia Kerin posted a black-and-white Instagram that read: "I am finally happy to be through with an abuser, Richard Kern who pushed me physically multiple times and made death threats to me at my lowest moments. I am sad to say it but it had to be said so that I can put my pain to rest."

Within two hours, her post had been regrammed by a woman named April Zhu, who alleged her own extensive experiences with Kern. (Mia Kerin has since referred her followers to Zhu, who goes by the handle @sloppyshaman.) According to Zhu's story, which she details in a lengthy caption and comment, she met Kern after she reached out to him about a shoot in March 2017, and met him in April, when she was "at the lowest point" in her life and suicidal. The shoot, which Zhu said her boyfriend walked her to, started out normally but apparently led to Kern taking his pants off and asking for a massage. And then: "The next thing I know, no excuse is that his dick was inside me."

The sex, Zhu said, was "purely consensual" and romantic. But the second time that Kern shot Zhu, she said that "in no time I was in the middle of violent sex, dragged from the bathroom to the living room then the bedroom in his tiny east village apartment. He did not tell me that his 17 year old son and 8 year old step daughter was in the next room, 11pm on a Sunday until afterwards. Yes, they had heard the entire thing. Had I known that I would not have sex with him, because I would never hurt two underage kids."

Kern then allegedly told Zhu that he was seeing another woman her age named Mia (Kerin confirmed to W that she was seeing Kern at this time), and his assistant then told Zhu that she'd heard from Kern that she'd been "spreading rumors" about them sleeping together. Zhu and the artist, who is in his early sixties, then separated, and Zhu, now 22, said she had a mental breakdown. Pointing out their age difference, she concluded in the comment to her Instagram post: "I do not hate Kern, he taught me an important lesson in my life. However, he lied to me on multiple accounts and impaired my decisions. And I apologize to Mia and other girls around me who has witnessed this, because I have made a very very bad example that might have influenced their thoughts on self worth." When reached, Zhu said simply, "I have no other comment than my story."

Kern's subjects have ranged from industry favorites like model Ali Michael to celebrities like Chance the Rapper to—if his personal Instagram was anything to go by—very young girls, almost always posing suggestively. (Though his personal Instagram account, @richardkernnyc, has been deleted, the bio of Kern's studio account , which has nearly 15,000 followers, still links to it with the description "if u wanna see my stuff".)

The three most recent posts on Kern's studio Instagram feature a video of a naked young woman in a bathtub, a photo of two semi-dressed young women in another bathtub, and a photo of an apparently completely nude young woman reclining on a couch. The comments sections of these posts are now filled with remarks like, "Did you abuse this girl like you abused your girlfriend Mia, Richard Kern?" and "you are lucifer." Zhu and Kerin have also gotten plenty of responses on their accounts, including one person who echoed their experiences, commenting "dude same" and then elaborating that hers was "almost identical" to Zhu's and the "same old story."

Kerin told W that she, Zhu, and the commenter @radioclub.jp are "all petite young Asian women," and that "this is not a coincidence." In a reply to a commenter who pointed out how positive her and Kern's relationship had seemed on Instagram, Kerin simply responded, "Abuse hides all." As for Zhu, she's made it clear that she has since edited her post, explaining that she "removed negative comments about Kern, so that the post would not be removed because of degrading or shaming content."

When asked for immediate comment regarding these allegations early Tuesday evening, Kern responded to W by saying there was "much more" to the story. He did say that he worked with Kerin and was in a relationship with her for the past two years, and alleged that she threatened to "destroy [his] life" if he ended it. He added that he did end the relationship six weeks ago due to "some things about herself" that Kerin revealed to him. He also said that he is "fairly certain" that she not only hacked both of his Instagram accounts, deleting one and locking him out of the other, but also stole much of his personal information including bank account and social security numbers, all of which he's been attempting to recover since she posted her story, including through lawyers and the police.

Kern then added that he has "information including emails, texts and letters from Mia to me" that backs up everything he said, and that "many many people," including models he's worked with over the past 25 years, "have reached out and offered support." Repeating that he has been locked out of his account, he said he did not know who the other woman (meaning Zhu) was because he has been unable to see her post. (When informed of the allegations in Zhu's Instagram posts, Kern responded, "Wow that's some story. I have to think about it. It's not as I remembered at all. But I guess that doesn't matter.")

In response to Kern's allegations of theft of private data, Kerin denied them all. She explained that their relationship, which apparently began in 2016, worsened this past October, when she found out he was cheating on her, at which point he "made death threats" to her and once again shoved her because she became "hysterical."

Kerin also sent W a video she filmed of a confrontation with a man, lying in bed without glasses on, who she alleges to be Kern. "I pushed you into my room," the man says in the video, "so I could shut the door while you were screaming." After asking Kerin if she was filming him, which she denies, he then adds, "I pushed you because you were in one of your flip-outs."

W has reached out to April Zhu for comment.