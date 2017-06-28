Sofia Coppola's atmospheric new film The Beguiled might be set in Civil War-era Virginia, but it was actually shot in Napoleonville, Louisiana, at the Madewood Plantation House, a Greek Revival-style structure from the 1840s that's now a national historic landmark. It also happens to be surprisingly easy to rent for yourself online , which seems to be how Coppola inadvertently ended up filming in the same weathered interiors as parts of Beyoncé's Lemonade , to star Elle Fanning 's great amusement .

Loading View on Instagram

The house's illustrious recent tenant didn't stop Coppola's production designers from perfectly recreating an isolated (and, it must be said, all-white) Southern girls boarding school, where the unexpected arrival of a wounded dashing Union soldier played by Colin Farrell brings the sexual tension to a boiling point. Thanks to Coppola's era-appropriate syllabus including actual bible studies classes and antebellum etiquette books, their collective obsession with Farrell's character is paralleled only by the immersion of the film, as Fanning, Kirsten Dunst, and Nicole Kidman, outfitted in their best southern gothic brooches and corsets, take care to say their prayers, practice their French, and argue over their apple pie-making skills.

In short, it's quite the vacation from the present—and one you can organize for yourself. Take a tour of the best candidates for some Southern escapism via Airbnb and Tripping, here.

Everhope Plantation in Eutaw, Alabama, via Airbnb

Pinterest 1850s-Era Everhope Plantation in Eutaw, Alabama, via Airbnb.

Who needs TV and wifi when you have love? Just kidding. What this 1850s-era mansion lacks in modernity, it makes up for with parlors for both gentlemen and ladies, in case you need some space from your date who probably isn't Colin Farrell.

Colonial Estate in Green Spring, Kentucky, via Tripping

Pinterest Colonial Estate in Green Spring, Kentucky, via Tripping.

And if you happen to be date-less, this colonial estate comes complete with 22 acres, meaning more grounds where you could potentially stumble upon your own wounded beau-to-be.

The Walker Mansion in New Orleans, Louisiana, via Airbnb

Pinterest The Walker Mansion in New Orleans, Louisiana, via Airbnb.

This Queen Anne Italianate mansion was originally built in 1880 for the railroad baron Joseph Walker, but it's now home to enough beds to sleep 10, in case you wanted to start a boarding school of your own.

Antebellum Mansion in New Rochelle, New York, via Airbnb

Pinterest Antebellum Mansion in New Rochelle, New York, via Airbnb.

Built in 1909, this eight-bedroom mansion is less than an hour away from New York, and comes complete with a wine cellar perfect for locking away any guests who end up posing a threat.

Garden District Estate Mansion in New Orleans, Louisiana, via Tripping

Pinterest Garden District Estate Mansion in New Orleans, Louisiana, via Tripping.

This 4,000-square foot home has a spectacular, chandeliered dining room ideal for serving locally harvested mushrooms, poisoned or otherwise.

Italianate Mansion in New Orleans, Louisiana, via Tripping

Pinterest Historic St. Charles Ave Apartment in New Orleans, Louisiana, via Tripping.

Surrounded by oak trees and built back in 1875, this manse is worth the trip for those cinematic balconies alone.

Antebellum Estate in Clintonville, Kentucky, via Tripping

Pinterest 1840s-Era Antebellum Estate in Clintonville, Kentucky, via Tripping.

In addition to its acres upon acres of green, the GlenLary estate in Kentucky has been restored since its construction in the 1700s, so there are amenities like working fireplaces and washing machines.

Southern Plantation Getaway in Monticello, Florida, via Airbnb

Pinterest Southern Plantation Getaway in Monticello, Florida, via Airbnb.

Built before the Civil War, this 5,000-square foot mansion on a former plantation is 30 minutes from Tallahassee, in case you want a break from the 19th century.

Crossways Estate in Aiken, South Carolina, via Tripping

Pinterest Crossways Estate in Aiken, South Carolina, via Tripping.

The Crossways Estate, built around 1815, was renovated this year so that there's now both a pool and a fountain, so you can really cool off all that steaminess.

Bywater Plantation House in New Orleans, Louisiana, via Airbnb

Pinterest Bywater Plantation House in New Orleans, Louisiana, via Airbnb.

This New Orleans home has eight bedrooms and room for 18 in the dining room, making for ample room to rehearse your own take on " Lemonade ."

Related: Kirsten Dunst Was Late For The Beguiled Premiere So She Could Tell Mom About Her Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

Watch W's Screen Tests with Kirsten Dunst and Sofia Coppola: