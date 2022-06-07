Video
For Victor Glemaud, New Business Starts After 6 p.m.
by Rachel Pincus
One of my favorite mantras is, 'New business starts after 6:00 p.m.,'" the designer Victor Glemaud says. "You just get inspired when you go out and you make new...everything!" Here, the Queens native known for his flirty, fun, and cheeky namesake ready-to-wear brand tells the story of his life through the events that have shaped it: the Met Gala with Dominique Jackson, partying at Le Baron in Paris, and the pivotal dress he created for Ashley Graham for the CFDA Awards—which convinced him to become a designer full-time.