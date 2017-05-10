Pinterest Kristen Stewart wears Gucci’s silk chiffon gown.

Karl Lagerfeld just can't get enough of actress Kristen Stewart.

It was reported by WWD that the actress will be the face of Gabrielle, Chanel's first stand-alone perfume in 15 years. Stewart will begin her duties as perfume purveyor in September, with a film campaign shot by director Ringan Ledwidge and print ad lensed by Karim Sadli. The scent itself is said to be created by Olivier Polge and the house’s fragrance creation and development laboratory, and follows the houses's new bag launch of a style bearing the same name, Gabrielle, Coco Chanel's birth name.

The new fragrance is hardly the first Chanel modeling gig for Stewart, who has been a brand ambassador since 2013. Over the years, she's served as the campaign face of Spring 2015 handbags and eyewear, Spring 2016 beauty, Pre-Fall 2016 ready-to-wear, Fall 2016 beauty, Chanel Rouge lipstick, Spring 2017 beauty, and, most recently, the Gabrielle bag. Whew.

While perfume has since alluded the actress when it comes to Chanel, she is no stranger to the field; previously, she starred as the face of Balenciaga's Florabotanica perfume for four consecutive seasons—a scent that was, interestingly enough, also created in part by Polge, along with Jean-Christophe Hérault.

Stewart is certainly keeping busy this year. Beyond her news-making new haircut, the actress recently premiered Personal Shopper, which led to a promotional stint hosting Saturday Night Live where she spoke about Donald Trump's obsession with her relationships. Later this month, she will show her directorial debut, the short film, Come Swim, at the Cannes Film Festival, which previously premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. Also in the works: Lizzie, a biographical thriller about the life of Lizzie Bordon, set to premiere later this year, as well as Undercover, the reason behind her buzzy buzzcut, a film that focuses on an underwater scientific crew that suffers a life-threatening earthquake, which is currently filming in New Orleans.

Forget the Kardashians; it's hard enough keeping up with Kristen Stewart.

