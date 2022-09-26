The 69 Best Things Under $35 On Amazon

This under-the-radar find from Elizabeth Arden will be a game-changer for anyone who wears lipstick. Unlike a lot of lip ointments and balms, which can mess with the glide and consistency of your lipstick, this cream sinks right into your lips without leaving a residue behind. They’ll be left smooth, soft, and perfectly primed for whatever you put on top, but not sticky, gloopy, or shiny. This also helps prevent feathering and bleeding so your lipstick stays on longer — and all it takes is a tiny drop of product.