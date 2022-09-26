Shopping

The 69 Best Things Under $35 On Amazon

Few other digital destinations are able to compete with Amazon in terms of their beauty selection. Where else can you find luxury makeup, cult-y skin care products from Korea, Japan, and France, and drugstore classics (even ones that have been discontinued) all in one place? A skin care aficionado could, quite literally, spend all day scrolling through the site, but in the interest of saving time, check out this guide to the 70 best things under $35 on Amazon: beauty edition.

This Revolutionary Product For Silky Hair In Seconds

Get silkier hair than you ever thought possible with the L’Oreal 8 Second Wonder Water. Unlike most hair masks, which are rich and thick and tend to weigh down fine hair, this is completely weightless (it literally looks and feels like water), so it doesn’t leave behind any heavy residue. After leaving it in for about 10 seconds and washing it out, it’ll make your hair look and feel unbelievably shiny and soft.

L’Oreal Paris Elvive 8 Second Wonder Water

$9

This Japanese Primer That Makes Your Skin Look Like Velvet

As the name says, this Velvet Skin Coat from Japanese beauty brand DHC leaves a powdery veil over your skin to make it look smooth, soft, and like velvet. Worn alone, it gives your skin a filtered, soft-focus finish with zero excess shine; worn as a primer, it’ll give your foundation a smooth, grippable canvas for it to cling to all day long.

DHC Velvet Skin Coat

$19

A Jade Roller & Gua Sha Set For Soothing At-Home Facials

Elevate your skin-care routine with this jade roller and gua sha, both of which can be used to aid lymphatic drainage and relax your muscles, among other things. Use them with your favorite face oil, and store them in the fridge for an extra cooling sensation.

  • Available styles: 3

BAIMEI Jade Roller & Gua Sha

$15

A Glowy Eye Balm That Instantly Awakens Tired Skin

Feign an extra hour or two of sleep with this TULA eye balm. Aloe and antioxidant-rich fruit extracts help hydrate and perk up dull skin, while finely milled shimmer pigments leave behind a subtle glow. After you’ve dabbed it under your eyes, glide it along your nose, cheekbones, and Cupid’s bow like you would with a creamy highlighter.

TULA Rose Glow Cooling & Brightening Eye Balm

$26

A Scalp & Hair Sunscreen That Smells Like Sea Salt & Sage

Your scalp is an oft-overlooked body part while you’re spritzing on sunscreen, but it’s equally in need of sun protection to prevent color fading and hyperpigmentation. This COOLA hair and scalp mist makes the prospect of putting sunscreen in your hair a lot more palatable, thanks to its lightweight, non-greasy feel and delicious, salty-herbal scent.

COOLA Organic Scalp Spray & Hair Sunscreen Mist

$26

This Reusable Cloth That Removes Makeup With Just Water

These makeup-removing cloths are nothing short of brilliant. When wet, they’re hearty enough to remove a full face of makeup — stubborn foundation and long-lasting mascara included — without the help of a cleanser, though they’re soft enough to coddle even sensitive skin. Of course, these machine-washable cloths are a more environmentally friendly alternative to disposable makeup wipes, as well.

The Original MakeUp Eraser

$20

An Easy Way To Turn Your Shower Into An Aromatherapeutic Steam Room

Bring the spa to your home with these clever shower steamers. They’re formulated with lavender and chamomile essential oils, which are both known for their calming properties, making them ideal for nighttime use. You simply place one in the back of your shower, where the tablet will dissolve and mix with the steam; after just a few seconds, you’ll be surrounded by an aromatherapeutic scent that’ll help soothe both your body and mind.

The Herbal Zen Sleepytime Shower Steamers with Lavender and Roman Chamomile

$21

A Tub Of Exfoliating Peel Pads Soaked In An Antioxidant-Rich Serum

Infused with a potent blend of chemical exfoliants, these textured peel pads work to promote cellular turnover and slough away dull, dry skin with each use. The serum is also spiked with the powerhouse antioxidant resveratrol for more brightening and skin-protecting effects. Use a few times a week to keep your skin radiant and smooth.

DERMALOGY by NEOGENLAB Peeling Pads

$27

This Creamy Clay Mask Made With Gentle Exfoliants

Blended with three types of clay as well as refining AHAs and PHAs, the Dual Detox Mask from Follain works to unclog congested pores and control excess sebum production. Unlike most other clay masks, however, it has a lovely, creamy texture that feels soothing, not drying — and it won’t leave a mess in your sink like its powdery counterparts.

Follain Dual Detox Mask

$34

This Lightweight, Skin-Plumping Face Cream From Japan

This gel cream from cult J-beauty brand Hada Labo will plump up your skin so it looks and feels smooth, moisturized, and soft. Because it’s a gel cream (which means it’s water-based), it doesn’t feel overly rich or oily; instead, it absorbs into your skin instantly without leaving behind a greasy residue.

Hada Labo Tokyo Skin Plumping Gel Cream

$16

These Korean Under-Eye Patches Made With Collagen & Gold

These hydrogel eye patches from K-beauty brand MIZON are made with so many unique, high-performing ingredients — like snail mucin, 24-karat gold, and peptides — that work together to smooth, moisturize, and plump your skin. Keep them in the fridge and put them under your eyes on mornings when your skin is feeling particularly tired; or, use them while you’re doing your makeup to catch eyeshadow fallout.

Under Eye Collagen Patches Eye Masks (30 Pairs)

$16

A Lip Mask That’s Loaded With Nourishing, Hawaiian Botanicals

Made with botanical ingredients sourced in Hawaii, where the company is based, this nourishing lip mask comes in both tinted and non-tinted versions, so you can buy one for daily wear and another for overnight use. For your smoothest lips ever, use the brand’s best-selling sugar scrub first, then slather this on generously.

Hanalei Shea Butter Lip Treatment

$15

A Fast-Drying Hair Towel That Won’t Slip Off Your Head

This waffle-weave hair towel is made from Aquis’ own Aquitex fabric, which claims to dry hair 50% faster than traditional terry. The microfiber construction is also gentle on hair, resulting in fewer tangles and less breakage, and it feels nice and light on your head (meaning, no unnecessary neck strain). They also wont slip off as you pad around the house, as another added bonus.

  • Available colors: 3

Aquis Original Fast Absorbing Hair Towel

$22

A French Shower Oil That Smells Like Almond Croissants

Not only does L’Occitane’s almond shower oil leave your skin feeling impossibly soft, but it also smells like freshly baked almond pastries. It starts off as a pure oil, then transforms into a creamy milk when mixed with water. Also handy to use for shaving.

L'Occitane Cleansing And Softening Almond Shower Oil

$25

A Post-Breakout Balm That Soothes Redness & Prevents Scarring

If Mario Badescu Drying Lotion is the OG blemish buster, Mighty Patch Rescue Balm is very much the new. Formulated with panthenol, peptides, and allantoin, this balm works to relieve redness and prevent scarring after breakouts. Dab this onto your flattened or just-popped spots; or, better yet, after peeling off the brand’s game-changing acne patches.

Mighty Patch Post-Blemish Recovery Cream

$13

A Creamy Matte Lip Crayon From Lady Gaga’s Beauty Brand

Lady Gaga’s beauty brand HAUS LABORATORIES is genuinely great, and this lip crayon is an excellent foray into the line. It boasts an ultra-pigmented color payoff and good longevity, along the lines of a matte lipstick, but its creamy consistency won’t dry out your lips. The pointed tip allows for detailed application, like a liner, and the retractable packaging makes it easy to stash in your bag. Choose from 22 shades, from bright coral to the cool-toned mauve pictured above.

HAUS LABORATORIES By Lady Gaga: LE MONSTER MATTE LIP CRAYON

$18

The Best-Selling Cuticle Oil That’s Made With Milk & Honey

Made with ingredients that sound good enough to eat, this best-selling cuticle oil will revitalize dry, cracking nails and the surrounding skin. A little goes a long way, so this one bottle will likely last you months. If you don’t love the sound of milk and honey, it also comes in three other scents, including pomegranate and fig, white limetta and aloe vera, and vanilla bean and sugar.

Cuccio Natural Milk & Honey Cuticle Revitalizing Oil

$9

These Capsules That Are Filled With A Single Dose Of Retinol Serum

A brilliant example of a luxury skin care product at a drugstore price, these RoC retinol capsules have been awarded over 6,500 five-star Amazon ratings and counting. Each capsule contains the perfect amount of retinol serum, which takes the guesswork out of applying retinol — a notoriously tricky task (don’t forget to put it on dry skin only). Not only will this bottle of pearlescent capsules look really chic on your bathroom counter, but they’re handy for travel, too.

RoC Retinol Correxion Line Smoothing Night Serum Capsules

$18

This Scalp Scrub That Promotes Strong, Shiny Hair

Retire your standard dandruff shampoo for this chicly packaged scalp scrub. This pre-wash harnesses powerful ingredients like rice sake extract, grape stem cells, and pearl extract to promote strong, shiny hair, while sugar granules work to shed product buildup and flaky skin. At the same time, hyaluronic acid offers much-needed hydration. Use once every week or two to maintain gorgeous, healthy hair.

NatureLab Perfect Shine Scalp Scrub

$20

This British Toothpaste With Chic, Retro Packaging

From the vintage packaging to the bright pink hue and herbal flavor, everything about the fluoride-free Euthymol Toothpaste is pure joy — and fodder for its prevailing status as a cult-favorite, both in its native UK and beyond. An easy way to make your bathroom feel five times fancier.

Euthymol Original Toothpaste

$6

A Pen That Takes The Fuss Out Of Teeth Whitening

This whitening pen is a less fussy and more affordable alternative to whitening strips, and it’s less irritating on sensitive teeth and gums. And according to its 20,000+ five-star ratings, this portable tool works, especially for temporarily lightening unwanted stains and discoloration.

Colgate Optic White Overnight Teeth Whitening Pen

$25

A Best-Selling Liquid Exfoliant That Promotes Brighter, Clearer Skin

Beloved by countless celebrities and models (including Kaia Gerber), this liquid exfoliant from Paula’s Choice is a skin care secret weapon for unclogging pores, refining unevenly textured skin, and lifting away blackheads. Green tea in the formula works to temper redness and irritation, so this is a lovely choice for people with reactive or sensitive skin, as well (just don’t overdo it — a couple of times a week should be plenty).

Paulas Choice 2% Liquid Exfoliant

$30

These Color-Depositing Hair Masks That Come In Natural & Neon Shades

Can’t make it to the salon? Then let these color-depositing hair masks sustain you until your next appointment. Think of them as hair dye and conditioner in one: They nourish your hair and infuse it with moisture while depositing a temporary color in your choice of nine shades, which will wash out gradually over time. Choose from natural-looking colors like brown and champagne-blonde, or experiment with one of the fun, bolder shades, like bright blue or pastel purple.

Moroccanoil Color Depositing Mask Packette

$7

A 6-Pack Of Soothing & Energizing Essential Oils From Weleda

This six pack from Weleda allows you to try out all the brand’s most popular body oils, so when you’re finished with the set, you can buy the full size of the one you loved most. Each one has a different scent and benefit — relaxing lavender is ideal for pre-bedtime use, while arnica can help relieve sore, achey muscles.

Weleda Body Oil Essentials (Pack of 6)

$15

A Nylon Shower Cap Decorated In A Retro Palm-Leaf Print

There’s something retro-chic about this palm-leaf printed shower cap, which comes complete with a slightly oversized front bow, especially if worn while lounging in a silk robe when you step out of the shower. A flexible elastic opening is designed to comfortably fit most head sizes and shapes, without tugging or pulling at your scalp. If you don’t love palm leaves, it also comes in polka dots and blue floral.

Kitsch Luxury Shower Cap

$24

A Luxury Shower Gel With A Royal Warrant

Molton Brown holds a royal warrant as a Supplier of Toiletries to The Queen, so the British heritage brand is essentially the final word in luxury bath gels (at least those of the Anglo persuasion). Perfumed with Australian sea fennel and woody cypress, this one will transport you to an airy villa on the Mediterranean coast, though it comes in a lot of other scents as well, like Black Pepper, Jasmine & Sun Rose, and Eucalyptus. The luxurious bottle will look so beautiful sitting in your shower.

Molton Brown Coastal Cypress & Sea Fennel Bath & Shower Gel

$32

A Set Of Silicone Brushes For Applying Masks & Other Skin Care Products

Sure, you can apply your face masks, peels, and body butters with your fingers; but why would you when you can use these soothing silicone brushes instead? They clean easily with just water and help keep your products more hygienic, too.

Opiqcey Silicone Face Mask Brush (2-Piece)

$4

An Epsom Salt Bubble Bath With A Relaxing Lavender Scent

Take your nighttime routine to the next level with this foaming bath from Dr Teal’s. It’s made with Epsom salt, which is known for its ability to help soothe sore muscles, as well as lavender essential oil to calm your body and mind. For just $5, you get a massive, 34-ounce bottle, so you won’t have to restock anytime soon.

Dr Teal’s Foaming Bath with Pure Epsom Salt & Lavender

$5

The Cult-Favorite Korean Sunscreen That Doesn’t Feel Oily

Of all the incredible Korean sunscreens in the world, this one from Etude House consistently stands out as a favorite for its weightless consistency and velvety finish, which leaves your skin feeling silky-soft and matte to the touch. It’s ideal for oily skin, though people with sensitive skin have reported luck with it, as well.

Etude House Sunprise Mild Airy Finish Sun Milk SPF50+

$13

A Milky Spray For Conditioning & Detangling Dry Hair

This leave-in conditioner is like a miracle for hair that gets dry or tangled easily. The milky formula can be spritzed on liberally after showering to untangle knots, soften split ends, and generally infuse your hair with some luxurious, non-greasy moisture. Bonus points for its tropical, coconut-y scent.

Briogeo Farewell Frizz Rosarco Milk Leave In Conditioning Spray

$20

The Iconic Drying Lotion That Dries Up Blemishes Overnight

You may have had a bottle of Mario Badescu Drying Lotion in your repertoire in high school, but this cult classic is worth revisiting. The now-iconic formula contains a blend of camphor, zinc, and titanium dioxide to effectively absorb impurities and flatten pimples overnight. Remember not to shake the bottle and disturb that bottom layer of soothing calamine.

Mario Badescu Drying Lotion

$13

This Refining & Balancing Serum That Works For All Skin Types

This $16 Naturium serum contains comparable concentrations of actives to serums that cost hundreds of dollars. In here, 12% niacinamide works to refine your skin’s texture and fade unwanted dark spots or scarring (its effects are similar to a retinoid, without the irritation), and 2% zinc helps balance excess oil production. At the same time, vitamin E and sodium hyaluronate offer some much-needed moisture and hydration. As a thoughtful touch, it’s housed in an opaque, airtight bottle to prevent the product from oxygenating.

Naturium Niacinamide Serum

$16

A Stack Of Luxurious Silk-&-Cotton Facial Pads

Replacing your standard cotton balls with these cotton squares from Clé de Peau Beauté is a small, impactful way to elevate your skin care routine to truly luxurious proportions. They’re made of silk and cotton for an incredibly soft feel, and they don’t leave behind any fuzz or fluff. You’ll get 120 sheets in this $25 box, so it’s a great deal, considering the quality.

Clé de Peau Beauté Cotton

$25

This Popular Korean Cleanser That Looks & Feels Like Sherbet

One of the most beloved Korean cleansers of all time, Banila Co Clean It Zero Cleansing Balm starts out as a sherbet-like balm, but emulsifies into a silky oil when mixed with a bit of water. It’ll effectively melt through an entire face of makeup, but the hypoallergenic formula is still gentle on skin. Scoop it out with the included spatula for a perfectly sized proportion, and to keep the product hygienic.

BANILA CO Clean It Zero Cleansing Balm

$26

A No-Frills Moisturizer That Works Wonders On Dry, Sensitive Skin

Vanicream Moisturizing Cream is arguably the best moisturizer for sensitive skin, period. The fragrance-free formula is approved by the National Eczema Association, and it’s formulated without all the ingredients that are known to trigger flareups — so it’s both gentle and effective enough to treat conditions like psoriasis and eczema (though of course, it works for run-of-the-mill dryness and flakiness, too). This 1-pound, pump-top bottle will last you for months on end. $12 very well spent.

Vanicream Moisturizing Cream

$12

This Leave-In Spray That Makes Your Hair Feel Like Silk

What can’t this leave-in spray from BioSilk do? Made with hydrolyzed silk to promote soft, lustrous hair and nourishing panthenol (aka vitamin B5), this spray works to detangle, strengthen, and hydrate hair, smooth away unwanted flyaways and frizz, and enhance shine, among other things. It also offers protection from both heat styling and environmental aggressors, and with frequent use, can help repair damage, as well. All of that for less than $12.

BioSilk Silk Therapy 17 Miracle Leave -In Conditioner

$12

All The Skin Care Products You Need For Bright, Radiant Skin

In this $25 set from I DEW CARE, you get three overachieving products packed with antioxidant-rich vitamin C, which is known for its brightening benefits: a skin-protecting serum, a dual-layered gel-cream, and a luxuriously plush lip mask. Combined, it’s everything you need for a full face of radiance — and each product complements the other wonderfully, so it’s basically like an entire skin care routine in one box.

I DEW CARE Vitamin To-Glow Pack Skin Care Set

$25

This Oil-Absorbing SPF That Feels As Weightless As A Serum

Ostensibly formulated with those who dislike the feel of traditional sunscreen in mind, this MyChelle Sun Shield takes the form of moisturizing drops with a serum-like consistency that blends imperceptibly into your skin. This harnesses zinc oxide for sun protection and bentonite clay to soak up excess oil, so it’s an especially great choice for sensitive, oily skin types.

MyChelle Dermaceuticals Sun Shield Liquid SPF 50

$21

The Waterproof Eyeshadow Stick That Stays Put All Day Long

Eyeshadow sticks are the lowest-effort way to get some color on your lids — and if you plan on sweating, swimming, or encountering inclement conditions throughout your day, pick up this waterproof shadow stick in particular. The creme-to-powder formulation applies like butter (you can use the sponge on the other end to blend it out), and leaves behind a concentrated swath of color with either a matte or shimmery finish. Depending on the shade you choose, these can double as highlighters.

Julep Waterproof Eyeshadow Stick

$15

A 2-In-1 Mascara & Primer Made With “Clean” Ingredients

This mascara from Honest Beauty (courtesy of Jessica Alba — another great celebrity beauty line) is the rare “natural” mascara that truly delivers on length, volume, and longevity — though the mascara primer tucked inside the other end helps on all those fronts, too. It’s made without common additives like silicones and mineral oil, while jojoba and castor oil work to nourish lashes as they’re lifted and tinted.

Honest Beauty Extreme Length Mascara + Lash Primer

$17

The Best Vitamin C Serum You Can Buy For Under $20

This vitamin C serum performs so much better than a $19 serum has any right to (as is so often the case with CeraVe products — they’ve garnered a TikTok-induced resurgence for a reason!). It’s formulated with an impressive 10% vitamin C for antioxidant protection, while the brand’s signature tri-ceramide blend helps keep your skin (and its natural barrier) strong. The creamy consistency feels more like a moisturizer than a serum, so this feels amazing on dry skin types.

CeraVe Skin Renewing Vitamin C Serum

$19

A Rich Leave-In Conditioner That’s Ideal For Curly Hair

This leave-in conditioner from Mielle Organics is formulated for Type 4 curls, but people with all kinds of curls and waves can benefit from this deeply nourishing hair milk. It’s made with botanicals like babassu oil, buriti oil, and fruit extracts that leave your hair (and your hands!) feeling soft and moisturized, and help lift and define your curls. The pomegranate and honey scent is divine, too.

Mielle Organics Pomegranate & Honey Leave-In Conditioner

$12

This Gentle French Cleanser That Feels Lovely On Dry Skin

When in doubt and at a drugstore, pick up something from La Roche-Posay (if not CeraVe). The French pharmacy brand excels in products for sensitive skin in particular, like their classic Hydrating Gentle Cleanser. This creamy, fragrance-free formula is packed with ceramides and panthenol that leave dry skin moisturized, not stripped and dry, while niacinamide adds a brightening and soothing kick.

La Roche-Posay Toleriane Hydrating Gentle Cleanser

$15

A Velvet-Finish Face Powder That’s Stood The Test Of Time

Coty Airspun Face Powder has been on the shelves since 1935; but it’s beloved even in our post-war world for its ample coverage, velvet finish, and surprisingly breathable, lightweight feel. It packs enough punch to wear as a powder foundation, if you’d like, otherwise, it sets your makeup and curbs shine beautifully without creasing or caking.

  • Available shades: 5

Coty Airspun Loose Transluscent Face Powder

$6

A Gel-Cream Blush That Makes Your Skin Look Naturally Radiant

This gel-cream blush imparts a dewy, radiant flush that makes your complexion look naturally glowy — think Rembrandt cherub, not clown — and though it’s quite pigmented upon first application, you can easily build up the intensity with another dab or two. Blend it over your nose bridge to look a bit sun-kissed (without actually letting the sun kiss your skin).

FLOWER BEAUTY Blush Bomb Color

$10

A Mini Bottle Of Oribe’s Iconic Dry Texturizing Spray

Pro tip: Keep a mini bottle of Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray in your bag at all times. It’ll help refresh your hair, give it some volume and texture, and make you smell amazing thanks to the brand’s iconic Cote D’Azur scent. The small bottle will last you a lot longer than you’d expect, though you can pick up the full-sized bottle as well.

Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray

$23

A Tinted Gel That Keeps Your Brows In Place All Day Long

Although Brow Wiz gets the most airtime, Anastasia’s Dipbrow Gel is an even easier way to tint, set, and tame your brows — just brush the waxy pigment through your brows and move on with your day. Choose from eight shades, including several options for brunettes, blondes, and even redheads.

  • Available shades: 8

Anastasia Beverly Hills Dipbrow Gel

$20

A Hydrating Serum That’s Like A Glass Of Water For Your Skin

Skin-quenching, plumping sodium hyaluronate is the hero ingredient in this dermatologist-recommended serum, but it gets a boost from the brand’s mineral-rich Vichy Volcanic Water. This is hydrating enough to wear on its own as a moisturizer, if your skin is on the oily side. Otherwise, this featherlight serum layers nicely under a richer face oil or cream without pilling.

Vichy Mineral 89 Skin Fortifying Daily Booster

$30

A Japanese Cleansing Oil That Leaves Your Skin Soft, Not Greasy

If you swear by double cleansing your skin — or are just getting into it — KOSE SOFTYMO Speedy Cleansing Oil makes the perfect first step. This Japanese oil cleanser will break down all the makeup, grime, and oil-based skin care products coating your face, and can then be followed up by a water-based cleanser to sweep away any remaining debris. You could use this cleanser on its own though, as it surprisingly doesn’t leave your face feeling greasy.

KOSE SOFTYMO Speedy Cleansing Oil

$10

This Variety Pack Of Sheet Masks For Quenched, Plump Skin

Pick up this punnet of superfood masks to quench and revive dull, tired skin. The five juicy sheet masks in here (cactus, green tea, honey, peach, and coconut) represent the greatest hits of the K-beauty brand’s most popular offerings. Store them next to your jade roller in the fridge for a summertime treat.

TONYMOLY Superfood Mask Bowl

$16

A Skin-Transforming Retinol Serum For Less Than $20

Only on Amazon could you find a retinol serum for less than $20 (though it’s from CeraVe, a popular drugstore brand, this product is almost always sold out in stores). In this formula, retinol works to smooth and resurface your skin, while the brand’s signature blend of ceramides and hyaluronic acid helps counteract any drying effects of the retinol. One of the best skin care-related purchases you can make, hands down.

CeraVe Skin Renewing Retinol Serum

$15

This Aluminum-Free Deodorant That Contains Charcoal & Coconut Oil

Packed with nourishing botanicals like shea butter, coconut oil, and flower extracts, the ingredients list for this PiperWai deodorant reads more like a moisturizer than it does a deodorant — though the addition of activated charcoal helps absorb excess sweat, while an essential oil blend keeps you smelling fresh and clean.

PiperWai Natural, Charcoal Deodorant Stick

$15

A Chic Bar Soap For Soft, Clean Skin

This chunk of onyx soap is arguably the most sophisticated-looking bar soap on the market. It’s also your ticket to clearer, softer skin, thanks to activated charcoal, shea butter, marshmallow root, and niacinamide — a dreamy combination for unclogging pores and balancing excess oil production. Use this smooth soap all over your body, as well as your face — it’s non-drying, unlike many other bar soaps.

Buttah Skin by Dorion Renaud Black Gold Polishing Bar (2-Pack)

$15

The Cult-Classic Lip Scrub That Smells Like Grapefruit

A cult-classic from the moment it launched, sara happ’s lip scrub will make your lips so smooth and soft, thanks to its blend of exfoliating sugar granules and moisturizing oils. A few extra bonuses? It’s pink, smells like grapefruit, and comes in a luxurious-looking tub. If you don’t love the smell of grapefruit, it also comes in peach, brown sugar, and vanilla versions.

sara happ The Lip Scrub: Pink Grapefruit

$24

A Cooling Salve & Body Gel For Sunburns & Dry Skin

A deliciously cooling blend of aloe and tea tree oil in this gel act as a salve for angry sunburns, while vitamin E and glycerin smooth away dryness and flakes. This non-greasy, non-sticky emollient also works well as a summertime body lotion, especially when kept in the refrigerator. (Try slathering it on after a sweaty outdoor workout.)

Sun Bum Cool Down Aloe Vera Gel

$10

This Japanese Moisturizer That Leaves Your Skin Impossibly Soft

From the makers of Japan’s number-one best-selling exfoliator comes this face and body cream, which will leave your skin smoother and softer than you ever thought possible. It has a unique, gel-like consistency, which releases rain-like droplets of activated hydrogen water into your skin when you apply it — a sensation that feels equal parts refreshing and satisfying. Pro tip: This oil-free cream makes an excellent makeup primer as well.

Cure Water Treatment Skin Cream

$32

The Most Popular Liquid Lipstick On The Market

Maybelline SuperStay Matte Ink is perhaps the most popular liquid lipstick on the entire market. Why? Because it doesn’t budge — even through multiple cups of coffee and meals — it doesn’t feel overly drying on your lips, and it comes at an extremely budget-friendly price of just $7. That, and it’s sold in a whopping 45 shades, from all sorts of classic reds and neutrals to bolder colors like navy blue, lilac purple, and espresso brown. ‘Escapist’, a deep plump shade, is a particularly stunning choice for all skin tones.

Maybelline New York SuperStay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick

$7

This Blend Of Natural Oils That Helps Repair Dry, Discolored Nails

Just as its name says, Jason Tea Tree Nail Saver will truly save your nails (and cuticles). Apply it as often as you want — you can’t go overboard with this stuff. It’s made of a blend of plant-derived oils, like sesame, tea tree, evening primrose, and sunflower, as well as vitamin E and allantoin, to help repair and nourish dry, cracked, discolored nails. This one little bottle will last you ages, too.

Jason Tea Tree Nail Saver

$8

A Cult-y Korean Lipstick With A Blurred, Velvety Finish

If you love a smooth, velvety lipstick that can be easily blurred out (or built up for a more intense, bold color), Peripera Ink Airy Velvet Lipstick will become your new favorite. It’s made with silk powders and marshmallow root extract to give it that coveted fluffy texture, and it can be used on your cheeks as well. Try the liquid version if you prefer something even silkier.

Peripera Ink Airy Velvet Lipstick

$11

This Luxe Hair & Body Oil That Smells Like Roses

Another multitasker worth your consideration, this divinely scented body oil from OUAI can be used on your hair and body; slather it on your legs to give them a nice sheen, or run it through the ends of your hair to soften your split ends. It practically doubles as perfume, too, thanks to its fresh rose fragrance.

OUAI Fast Absorbing Luxurious Rose Hair & Body Oil

$32

This Nourishing Lip Balm Made With Blueberry & Honey

Don’t underestimate the cuteness of this Frudia lip balm. It’s packed with nourishing ingredients like blueberry juice, vegetable collagen, honey, and mango seed oil to make your lips look (and feel) plump, smooth, and soft. It also comes in a pomegranate version if you prefer that scent.

Frudia Blueberry Hydrating Honey Lip Balm

$7

A Pack Of 15 Peel Pads From A Spa-Quality Brand

The closest way to give your skin a spa-quality peel at home is with these That’s Incredi-peel pads from Bliss. Sold in a pack of 15, they gently exfoliate your skin so it looks clearer and brighter, and feels smoother. Use once every week or two for best results, and throw a few in your go-to toiletry bag so you have some on hand next time you travel.

Bliss That’s Incredi-peel Glycolic Resurfacing Pads (15 Count)

$18

This Exfoliating Face Wash That Starts Off As A Powder

A few times a week, treat your skin to a (gentle) scrubbing session with this rice bran face wash from Korean beauty brand SRB. Rich in enzymes, antioxidants, and other nutrients that have all sorts of skin care benefits, it starts off as a powder and transforms into a gritty wash when mixed with water, so it’s especially perfect for travel (you won’t have to worry about any TSA rules with this stuff). Your skin will be left immediately soothed, and clearer and brighter over time.

SRB Rice Bran Enzyme Powder Face Wash and Scrub

$18

3 Bottles Of Dry Shampoo For Less Than $15

You won’t find this bargain in stores, but on Amazon, you can get three bottles of Dove’s best-selling dry shampoo for just $15. Unlike a lot of dry shampoos that simply add texture or boost volume, this one actually helps clean your hair between washes, hence its name. It smells clean, too, and leaves your hair feeling refreshed and grease-free.

Dove Care Between Washes Dry Shampoo (3-Pack)

$15

A Korean Toner That’s Hydrating & Plumping

So many toners can wind up drying your skin out — but not this one from AHC. It’s the rare toner that’s refreshing and moisturizing, thanks to several hydrating and strengthening ingredients in the formula (including French seawater and ceramides). Pat this on before applying your serum and face cream to create a smooth, moisturized base for the rest of your routine.

AHC Aqualauronic Toner

$27

These Pimple Patches That Work On Deep, Cystic Acne

Unlike other pimple patches that tend to target whiteheads, Rael Microneedle Acne Healing Patches can help flatten and soothe those cystic pimples that get buried deep under the surface of your skin. The transparent, hydrocolloid patches are made with tea tree, willow bark, and sodium hyaluronate, and blend into skin invisibly so you can wear them on Zoom calls.

Rael Microneedle Acne Healing Patch (9 Count)

$9

This Lip Cream To Create The Perfect Lipstick Base

This under-the-radar find from Elizabeth Arden will be a game-changer for anyone who wears lipstick. Unlike a lot of lip ointments and balms, which can mess with the glide and consistency of your lipstick, this cream sinks right into your lips without leaving a residue behind. They’ll be left smooth, soft, and perfectly primed for whatever you put on top, but not sticky, gloopy, or shiny. This also helps prevent feathering and bleeding so your lipstick stays on longer — and all it takes is a tiny drop of product.

Elizabeth Arden Advanced Lip Fix Cream

$23

The Drugstore Liquid Liner That Belongs In Every Beauty Bag

If you’re into makeup, there are few better ways to spend $8 than on a tube of NYX Epic Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner. It’s a drugstore classic for a reason: It stays on for hours without smudging, it glides onto your lids smoothly without skipping, and the super-pointed tip makes it easy to draw on flawless wings. Choose from black or brown.

  • Available colors: 2

NYX Epic Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner

$8

A Decadent Foot Cream With A Refreshing, Minty Sensation

Cake Walk foot cream is made with with rich, decadent ingredients like cocoa butter, avocado oil, and almond oil, which work to deeply nourish your lower legs and feet. At the same time, two minty botanical oils (spearmint and peppermint) and menthol crystals offer a refreshing, zingy sensation that feels especially amazing after long days spent on your feet. And as an aesthetic bonus, it looks cute, too — unlike most foot creams that have a decidedly medical appearance.

Cake Beauty Walk Triplemint Foot Crème

$7
