12 Horror Films (and Series) to Watch This Summer

There’s plenty to look forward to this summer, especially as public spaces like theaters reopen. This year, horror films (and series) are having a moment—and a slate of thrillers have made their way to our summer watch list. Even if you can’t make it out to the cinema for some of these spooky flicks, look no further than your streaming platforms like Hulu, Netflix, and HBO Max, which have a variety of spine-chilling shows and films to stream.
The summer of horror started off not with a bang, but with a whimper: John Krasinski’s follow-up to the 2018 film that kicked off his career as a director of horror-thrillers is just as hushed as A Quiet Place, but with bigger stakes.
Where to watch: In theaters and on Paramount Plus
The Conjuring cinematic universe released its most recent installment: The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It this summer, in which paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren (Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga) look into the murders acted out by a demonically possessed young man.
Where to watch: In theaters and on HBO Max