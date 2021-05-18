Who’s In Knives Out 2 Now?

The knives are out, and half of Hollywood is in. After Netflix announced plans to produce two sequels to Rian Johnson’s 2019 surprise mystery hit Knives Out, it seems everyone is eager to join the cast. With Daniel Craig as the only central returning character, there’s ample room to fill it out. In fact, by the time it’s done with, the Knives Out franchise might make Ocean’s 11 look like amateur hour. Click through to find out whose knives are coming out now.