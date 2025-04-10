Two centuries after its publication, Jane Austen’s beloved Pride and Prejudice might be one of the most-adapted pieces of literature for the screen. From by-the-book interpretations like 2005’s Pride and Prejudice starring Keira Knightley and Matthew Macfadyen (which is celebrating its 20th anniversary this month with a return to theaters) to looser plays on the story like Bridget Jones’s Diary, Austen’s Regency rom-com has serious cultural staying power. Now, a new six-part limited series version of the title is headed to Netflix. Here’s everything we know so far:

Who is in the new Pride and Prejudice cast?

On April 10, Deadline reported the leads of the new series: Emma Corrin, best known for playing Princess Diana on The Crown, will portray Elizabeth Bennet; British acting royalty Olivia Colman will play scheming matriarch Mrs. Bennet; and Jack Lowden, of the Emmy-winning series Slow Horses, will play the infamous and aloof Mr. Darcy.

Who is behind this Pride and Prejudice?

British novelist and columnist Dolly Alderton will write the series. Alderton’s 2018 hit memoir Everything I Know About Love, which centers navigating relationships and life as a Millennial in her twenties, was adapted into a BBC series in 2022.

“Dolly will bring to life Jane Austen’s iconic story for audiences that cherish it, whilst inspiring a new generation to fall in love with Austen for the first time,” a press release reads.

Euros Lyn, who most recently directed two seasons of Netflix’s YA smash hit Heartstopper, will helm the project.

What will the vibe be?

Netflix says the series “will be a faithful, classic adaptation of the novel.” If you need a refresher, Pride and Prejudice—which was Austen’s follow-up to her debut, Sense and Sensibility—tells the Regency-era story of Elizabeth (Lizzy) Bennet, the second of five daughters and an unmarried woman whose mother is desperate to see her paired off. While on the (rather chaste) dating scene, Elizabeth meets the rude Mr. Darcy, who appears totally uninterested in Elizabeth—until he’s not.

“Once in a generation, a group of people get to retell this wonderful story, and I feel very lucky that I get to be a part of it,” Alderton said in a statement. “Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice is the blueprint for romantic comedy—it has been a joy to delve back into its pages to find both familiar and fresh ways of bringing this beloved book to life.”

Shows like Bridgerton highlight the ongoing appeal of period pieces—especially those centering romantic longing with a sprinkle of light comedy. The 2005 version of Pride and Prejudice in particular has found continued life on platforms like Tumblr and TikTok, with that film’s now-infamous line (that is not in the book, by the way), “I’m 27 years old. I’ve no money and no prospects. I’m already a burden to my parents. And I’m frightened,” becoming a meme.

When will the Pride and Prejudice miniseries be released?

There is no release date yet; production for Pride and Prejudice begins in the U.K. later this year.