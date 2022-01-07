“It’s people that interest us,” says Sven Schumann, co-founder of The Talks, a blue-chip interview series he started with his childhood best friend Johannes Bonke in 2011. Over the last decade, The Talks has interviewed such creatives as Steve McQueen, LeBron James, Keira Knightly, and Tracee Ellis Ross, all of whom are featured in their recently released book, No Idea Is Final: Quotes From the Creative Voices of Our Time, a compendium of their favorite quotes from more than 400 interviews.