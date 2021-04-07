In the late 1990s, at the instigation of then director Michael Govan and curator Lynne Cooke, Dia redirected its energies away from Manhattan in favor of a new exurban locale big enough to display its outsize collection. In 2003, Dia Beacon opened in a former Nabisco box-printing plant in Beacon, New York, 90 minutes away from the city. Providing vast exhibition spaces totaling 240,000 square feet, Dia Beacon transferred to the greater New York area the spirit of classic Dia projects in the West: It took some effort to get there, each of the artists on display received an enormous amount of space, and in contrast with a typical museum—let alone a commercial gallery—every exhibition stayed up for at least nine months. In the art museum world, that generous allocation of time and space makes Dia unique. “It’s a slow burn,” observed Donna De Salvo, who worked at Dia in the early 1980s and returned in 2019 as senior adjunct curator for special projects. “We’re in a culture that is spitting things out all the time. Dia is different.”

But renouncing its Manhattan showcase carried a cost. “Because we didn’t have a big presence in New York City, people forgot about Dia,” de Gunzburg said. “They thought Dia was Beacon.” That was true even for the woman the board appointed as director in 2015. Although the British-born Morgan had lived in New York in the 1990s—when her then husband was teaching at Hunter College and New York University, and she was roaming as a curator at the MCA Chicago, ICA Boston, and other institutions—she said that when she was first approached about taking the position, she questioned whether Dia could provide the vibrant interaction with art that she was enjoying in London as a curator at Tate. “As far as I knew, Chelsea had closed and Beacon had opened,” she said. “Dia shows in the ’90s had made such an impression on me that I could still map out some of the floor plans. But it seemed to me that Beacon was about permanence. It was not my idea to leave a job where I was in the midst of promoting change to go somewhere to be watching.”

As it happened, Dia Chelsea hadn’t shuttered—it had merely been hibernating. Before Govan departed to run the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, he tried to acquire the site in the Meatpacking District that eventually went to the Whitney Museum. Although he was unable to raise the money for that purchase, in 2011, the foundation acquired a marble fabrication shop on West 22nd Street; it was conveniently situated between two other buildings that Dia already owned. In keeping with Dia’s tradition of unintrusive conversions that preserve the character of industrial spaces, that former marble shop has now been transformed into an exhibition gallery and connected to the building to the west of it; the bigger building on the other side provides ground-floor public spaces, with room for offices and rented commercial floors above. The New York–based firm Architecture Research Office (ARO) designed the renovation, which designated 20,000 square feet for exhibition and performance rooms (which will have free admission) at street level.