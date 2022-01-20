Alexa Demie's Best Red Carpet Moments Would Make Even Maddy Jealous

Alexa Demie’s character on Euphoria is known for her style just as much as she is known for her bad bitch attitude, and it turns out Demie is no different. The actress knows how to dress for a red carpet, and she’s not afraid to play into her dark side a bit with edgier styles and darker palettes. These days, Demie is on a bit of a Balenciaga binge, but she has a range of other designers in her arsenal as well. Scroll through to see all of Demie’s best red carpet moments over the past few years.