The London-based drag artist will make you do a double take. With the help of prosthetics and wigs, Alexis Stone (AKA Elliot Joseph Rentz) has transformed into some of culture’s most famous faces to sit front row at fashion shows across the world.
While many were excited to see Jennifer Coolidge in the high fashion space, that wasn’t The White Lotus star sitting front row at the Diesel fall/winter 2023 show, but Stone dressed up as the actress to attend Glenn Martins’ presentation in Milan.
While at the show, Haley Lu Richardson “reunited” with her costar. Stone sat front row next to the actual The White Lotus actress, as well as stylist Anna Dello Russo and country singer Orville Peck.