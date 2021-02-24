8 Unsung Black Designers Who Left Their Mark on Fashion

Though she is best known for designing the 1953 wedding dress worn by Jacqueline Kennedy, Ann Lowe also designed the dress Olivia de Havilland wore to accept her Oscar in 1946. You might not know that, though, because the label on the gown listed another name: Sonia Rosenberg. This pushed Lowe to open up a second dress shop on Lexington Avenue in 1950, and she became known for her intricate handiwork and use of delicate textures. Again, though, after she designed Kennedy's dress, she was snubbed by the First Lady by not receiving credit for her work.