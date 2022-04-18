In March, Valentino’s creative director, Pierpaolo Piccioli, debuted a collection of 81 looks, 48 of which were realized in an almost illuminating bright pink, a hue he created working with the Pantone color institute. Since then, celebrities have not been able to keep their hands off these pink pieces, and they’ve shown up everywhere from the Grammys to the Coachella stage. Here’s a look at every star who has worn a look from Valentino fall 2022.