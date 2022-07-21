On Wednesday night, the biggest athletes in the world glammed up and hit the red carpet for the ESPY Awards to celebrate the best players, teams, and moments in the world of sports from the past year. Check out what the host, Steph Curry, nominees, and honored guests wore to ring in sports' biggest night.
Ciara wore a dramatically low-cut, Sabina Bilenko Couture dress with two crystal-encrusted breast cups while Wilson wore a Dolce & Gabbana suit.
Host Steph wore a black Bottega Veneta suit with a white turtleneck underneath and a set of Tiffany & Co. jewels while his wife, Ayesha, matched his color palette in a sheer Mônot dress and Jimmy Choo heels.