Gwyneth Paltrow has had so many memorable style moments over her decades in the spotlight, it’s hard to keep track of them all. Her standout style moments have been going “viral” before “viral” was even a thing. Even her stand-out looks from the ‘90s still have a way of making the internet talk. And she shows no signs of stopping anytime soon. From the iconic pink Ralph Lauren dress she wore when she took home her Oscar for Shakespeare in Love to a classic, well-tailored Tom Ford suit, Paltrow has worn it all. Take a trip down memory lane to see how far the actress has come from her early days on the red carpet to now.

2020: Harper's Bazaar Exhibition At Musée des Arts Décoratifs Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Gwyneth Paltrow wears Ralph & Russo Spring 2020 couture at the Harper's Bazaar Exhibition as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021 At Musee Des Arts Decoratifs on February 26, 2020 in Paris, France.

2020: Golden Globes Barcroft Media/Barcroft Media/Getty Images Gwyneth Paltrow wears Fendi pre-Fall 2020 while attending the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California

2020: 26th Annual Elle Women in Hollywood Celebration VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images Wearing a Bottega Veneta dress and Jimmy Choo heels, Gwyneth attends the 26th annual ELLE Women in Hollywood Celebration in Beverly Hills, California, on October 14, 2019.

2019: amfAR Gala Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Gwyneth Paltrow wears Adam Lippes to the 2019 amfAR Gala Los Angeles at Milk Studios on October 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

2019: The Politician Premiere ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images Gwyneth Paltrow wears her own brand, G. Label, to the Netflix premiere of "The Politician" at the DGA theatre in New York City on September 26, 2019.

2019: Emmy Awards Fox/FOX Image Collection/Getty Images Wearing Valentino, Gwyneth Paltrow attends the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards with husband Brad Falchuk on Sunday, September 22, 2019.

2019: Met Gala Karwai Tang/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Chloé, Gwyneth Paltrow attends the 2019 Met Gala celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City.

2019: Avengers: Endgame Premiere Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Gwyneth Paltrow wears her own brand, G. Label, to the World Premiere of Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures 'Avengers: Endgame' at Los Angeles Convention Center on April 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

2018: Guggenheim International Gala Dinner Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing a Dior Haute Couture Fall 2018 gown and Dior Spring 2019 wool coat, Gwyneth Paltrow attends the Guggenheim International Gala Dinner made possible by Dior at Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum on November 15, 2018 in New York City.

2018: Avengers: Infinity War Premiere Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Gwyneth Paltrow wears a Retrofete dress to the premiere of Disney and Marvel's 'Avengers: Infinity War' on April 23, 2018 in Hollywood, California.

2018: The Hollywood Reporter and Jimmy Choo Power Stylists Dinner Donato Sardella/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Carolina Herrera, Gwyneth Paltrow attends The Hollywood Reporter and Jimmy Choo Power Stylists Dinner on March 20, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

2017: Baby2Baby Gala Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Wearing Tom Ford, Gwyneth Paltrow attends the 2017 Baby2Baby Gala at 3LABS on November 11, 2017 in Culver City, California.

2017: WSJ Magazine 2017 Innovator Awards Gonzalo Marroquin/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images Gwyneth Paltrow wears Michael Kors Collection Spring 2018 to the WSJ. Magazine 2017 Innovator Awards at Museum of Modern Art on November 1, 2017 in New York City.

2017: 11th Annual God's Love We Deliver Golden Heart Awards Jim Spellman/WireImage/Getty Images Wearing Michael Kors, Gwyneth Paltrow attends the 11th Annual God's Love We Deliver Golden Heart Awards at Spring Studios on October 16, 2017 in New York City.

2017: Met Gala Jamie McCarthy/FilmMagic/Getty Images Gwyneth Paltrow wears Calvin Klein to the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.

2016: LACMA Art + Film Gala David Crotty/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images Wearing Gucci Spring 2017, Gwyneth Paltrow attends the 2016 LACMA Art+Film Gala - Arrivals at LACMA on October 29, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.

2016: Elle 30th Anniversary Party Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Gucci, Gwyneth Paltrow attends the Elle 30th anniversary party at Circulo de Bellas Artes Club on October 26, 2016 in Madrid, Spain.

2015: amfAR's Inspiration Gala Amy Graves/WireImage/Getty Images Wearing Ralph and Russo, Gwyneth Paltrow attends amfAR's Inspiration Gala in Los Angeles on September 9, 2015 in Hollywood, California.

2015: 87th Annual Academy Awards Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage/Getty Images Wearing Ralph & Russo, Gwyneth Paltrow attends the 87th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 22, 2015 in Hollywood, California.

2012: Met Gala Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Prada, Gwyneth Paltrow attends the "Schiaparelli And Prada: Impossible Conversations" Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2012 in New York City.

2012: 84th Annual Academy Awards Dan MacMedan/WireImage Wearing Tom Ford, Gwyneth Paltrow attends tthe 84th Annual Academy Awards held at Hollywood & Highland Centre on February 26, 2012 in Hollywood, California.

2011: 63rd Annual Emmy Awards Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic/Getty Images Wearing Pucci, Gwyneth Paltrow attends the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on September 18, 2011 in Los Angeles, California.

2011: Met Gala Larry Busacca/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Stella McCartney, Gwyneth Paltrow attends the "Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty" Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2011 in New York City.

2011: 83rd Annual Academy Awards Ian West - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images Gwyneth Paltrow wears Calvin Klein to the 83rd Academy Awards at the Kodak Theatre, Los Angeles on February 27, 2011.

2010: 44th Annual CMA Awards Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic Gwyneth Paltrow wears Atelier Versace to the 44th Annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 10, 2010 in Nashville, Tennessee.

2010: Country Strong Premiere Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic Gwyneth Paltrow wears Chado Ralph Rucci to the Nashville Premiere "Country Strong" at Green Hills Cinema on November 8, 2010 in Nashville, Tennessee.

2008: Iron Man Premiere Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images

2007: Vanity Fair Oscar Party Patrick McMullan via Getty Images Wearing Zac Posen, Gwyneth Paltrow the seventy-ninth annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles, United States on February 24, 2007.

2006: 63rd Annual Golden Globe Awards Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images Gwyneth Paltrow attends The 63rd Annual GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS - Red Carpet Arrivals at The Beverly Hilton on January 16, 2006 in Beverly Hills, CA.

2005: 77th Annual Academy Awards Patrick McMullan via Getty Images Wearing Stella McCartney, Gwyneth Paltrow attends the 77th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals at Kodak Theatre in Hollywood, California, United States.

2002: Frida Premiere at the Venice Film Festival J. Vespa/WireImage/Getty Images

2002: The 74th Annual Academy Awards WireImage Wearing Alexander McQueen, Gwyneth Paltrow attends the 74th Annual Academy Awards - Press Room at Kodak Theater in Hollywood, California, United States on March 24, 2002.

2001: The Royal Tenenbaums Premiere Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Gwyneth Paltrow attends "The Royal Tenenbaums" Los Angeles Premiere at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California, United States on December 6, 2001.

2001: VH1/Vogue Fashion Awards Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images Gwyneth Paltrow and Stella McCartney attend the 2001 VH1/Vogue Fashion Awards on October 19, 2001 at Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City.

2001: 55th Annual Tony Awards George De Sota/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Gwyneth Paltrow attends the 55th annual Tony Awards June 3, 2001 at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

2001: Met Gala George De Sota/Hulton Archive/Getty Images Gwyneth Paltrow wears Stella McCartney while attending The Costume Institute Gala to celebrate the clothes of Jacqueline Kennedy April 23, 2001 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City with Mcc

2000: 72nd Annual Academy Awards Sam Levi/WireImage/Getty Images Gwyneth Paltrow attends the 72nd Annual Academy Awards on March 2

2000: 57th Annual Golden Globe Awards Kevin.Mazur/INACTIVE/WireImage/Getty Images Gwyneth Paltrow attends the 57th Annual Golden Globe Awards on January 23, 2000.

1999: The Talented Mr. Ripley Premiere Evan Agostini/Hulton Archive/Getty Images Gwyneth Paltrow arrives at the premiere of new movie "The Talented Mr. Ripley" in New York, Dec. 14, 1999.

1999: The 51st BAFTA British Academy Film Awards Justin Goff/UK Press/Getty Images Gwyneth Paltrow Attends The 51st BAFTA British Academy Film Awards At London'S Business Design Centre on April 11, 1999 .

1999: Fifth Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images Gwyneth Paltrow attends the Fifth Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on March 7, 1999 at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California.

1999: 71st Annual Academy Awards Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage/Getty Images Gwyneth Paltrow wears Ralph Lauren to the 71st Annual Academy Awards on March 21, 1999.

1999: 56th Annual Golden Globe Awards Getty Images/Hulton Archive/Getty Images Gwyneth Paltrow attends the 56th annual Golden Globe Awards January 24, 1999 in Beverly Hills, CA.

1999: Shakespeare in Love London Premiere Justin Goff/UK Press/Getty Images Gwyneth Paltrow Attends The 'Shakespeare In Love' London Premiere on January 19

1998: Shakespeare In Love Premiere Getty Images Gwyneth Paltrow attends the Shakespeare In Love Premiere At The Ziegfeld Theatre In New York City December 3, 1998.

1998: A Perfect Murder Premiere Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images Wearing Dolce & Gabbana, Gwyneth Paltrow attends "A Perfect Murder" New York City Premiere on June 1, 1998 at the Sony Theatres Lincoln Square in New York City.

1997: Met Gala Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images Gwyneth Paltrow attends The Metropolitan Museum's Costume Institute Gala Monographic Exhibition "Gianni Versace" on December 8, 1997 at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

1997: Hard Eight Premiere Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images Gwyneth Paltrow attends the "Hard Eight" Hollywood Premiere on February 23, 1997 at Paramount Theatre in Hollywood, California.

1996: MTV Video Music Awards Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images Gwyneth Paltrow attends the 1996 MTV Video Music Awards Arrivals at Las Vegas Country Club in Los Angeles, California, United States.

1996: Emma Premiere Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images Gwyneth Paltrow attends the "Emma" New York City Premiere on July 22, 1996 at the Paris Theatre in New York City.

1996: 68th Annual Academy Awards WireImage Gwyneth Paltrow attends the 68th Annual Academy Awards on March 25, 1996 with her then-boyfriend, Bra

1996: 53rd Annual Golden Globes Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images Gwyneth Paltrow and her then-boyfriend, Brad Pitt, attend the 53rd Annual Golden Globe Awards on January 21, 1996 at Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

1995: Met Gala Kevin.Mazur/INACTIVE/WireImage/Getty Images Gwyneth Paltrow attends the Costume Institute Gala on December 04, 1995.

1995: Jefferson In Paris Premiere WireImage Gwyneth Paltrow attends the premiere of "Jefferson In Paris" Benefiting the French American Foundation at Paris Theater in New York City, New York, United States on March 29, 1995.