What the Cast of Halston Really Looked Like

Another day, another entry into the Ryan Murphy multiverse. His latest, Halston, stars Ewan McGregor as the titular, mononymous designer who kept only the greatest, most glamorous of company—he was never far from Andy Warhol, Bianca Jagger, or Liza Minnelli. As the Netflix series demonstrates, Halston weathered his downfall with (a very select few) friends at his side. Ahead of the show’s premiere on Friday, see Murphy’s take on them all, here.