All the Must-See Looks from the House of the Dragon World Premiere

The Targaryens are taking center stage, both in the new Game of Thrones spin-off, House of the Dragon, and at the show’s world premiere on Tuesday night. Click through to see what Emma D’Arcy, Matt Smith, and the other new faces of Westeros wore on the red carpet.

Eve Best, Emma D’Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Milly Alcock and Emily Carey attend HBO's HOUSE OF THE DRAGON P...
Emma D’Arcy

The actor, who plays Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen in the series, wore an oversized suit from Vetements fall 2022 to the world premiere.

Milly Alcock

Meanwhile, young Rhaenyra, AKA Milly Alcock, pulled this cream dress with a bodice of gold fringe from Alexander McQueen’s spring 2006 collection.

