The Targaryens are taking center stage, both in the new Game of Thrones spin-off, House of the Dragon, and at the show’s world premiere on Tuesday night. Click through to see what Emma D’Arcy, Matt Smith, and the other new faces of Westeros wore on the red carpet.
The actor, who plays Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen in the series, wore an oversized suit from Vetements fall 2022 to the world premiere.
Meanwhile, young Rhaenyra, AKA Milly Alcock, pulled this cream dress with a bodice of gold fringe from Alexander McQueen’s spring 2006 collection.