Blackpink’s Jennie is such a Chanel loyalist, her fans call her “Human Chanel.” Fitting, considering how good she looks in it. Through her rise, the singer has favored the house’s prim silhouettes and bright color palettes. In 2017, Chanel finally made her an ambassador, and, in 2021, the face of their Coco Neige wintersports collection. While she can mix it up in edgier looks and darker hues, one scroll through Jennie’s best red carpet moments will prove she’s a true Chanel girl through and through.