Ozark may be ending after this fourth and final season, but Julia Garner’s moment in the spotlight is just beginning. Later this year, the actress will star in Shonda Rhimes’ Inventing Anna as the infamous New York City scammer and soon, you won’t be able to go anywhere without seeing the W cover star’s face. That means she is also about to hit a lot more red carpets, a blessing considering the looks she has brought to events thus far. With an inclination toward classic silhouettes and a clear knowledge of color, Garner is already one to watch on award show red carpets and soon, she become a full-fledged can’t miss.