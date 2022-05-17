9 Times Lana Del Rey Stunned in Gucci

For years now, the singer has entrusted the storied Italian house with creating some of her most unforgettable red carpet moments.
After reconnecting with Alessandro Michele for her W Music Issue cover story, the singer flew to Puglia where Gucci held its resort 2023 show. For the occasion, Del Rey wore a Gucci python printed leather blazer, a green lace jacket with ostrich feather cuffs, a black lingerie set and platform boots.
For the annual LACMA Art + Film Gala, Lana Del Rey evoked Old Hollywood glamour in a black satin Gucci gown with cinched waist and dramatic gloves.