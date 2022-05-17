FASHION

9 Times Lana Del Rey Stunned in Gucci

For years now, the singer has entrusted the storied Italian house with creating some of her most unforgettable red carpet moments.

by W Staff
Lana Del Rey attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala ...
Dia Dipasupil/WireImage/Getty Images

Gucci “Cosmogonie” Show

After reconnecting with Alessandro Michele for her W Music Issue cover story, the singer flew to Puglia where Gucci held its resort 2023 show. For the occasion, Del Rey wore a Gucci python printed leather blazer, a green lace jacket with ostrich feather cuffs, a black lingerie set and platform boots.

Courtesy of Getty Images

LACMA Art+Film Gala

For the annual LACMA Art + Film Gala, Lana Del Rey evoked Old Hollywood glamour in a black satin Gucci gown with cinched waist and dramatic gloves.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Tap

01 / 11 TAP