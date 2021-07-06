The Top 5 Trends From Men’s Fashion Week Spring 2022

Hot guy summer is coming.
The short shorts of the ‘70s are back. Wales Bonner showed pairs in a lovely chunky knit, Prada in a body-hugging, neoprene and Louis Vuitton presented them under an oversized blazer. Expect to see a lot of this look on the streets of a sweltering NYC.
There was a sense of time traveling to the past in the men’s shows. The shorts and swim trunks from Prada as well as the letterman jackets from Dior recalled the 1950s. Lanvin and Wales Bonner felt very 70s with their printed polos, bucket hats and suede collared shirts.