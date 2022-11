On Saturday, October 29, Sudan Archives brought her violin to NYC’s Boom Boom Room, where Lykke Li, Jeremy O. Harris, Yola Jimenez, and Gina Correll Aglietti threw a Halloween rager featuring a performance from the self-taught instrumentalist. Hours before, Sudan Archives prepared for the party inside the hotel. Here, makeup artist Tiffany Patton puts the finishing touches on her eye shadow.