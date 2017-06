Inside the 2017 CFDA Awards' Most Candid Moments, from the Red Carpet to the Winner's Walk

From the red carpet to the inner sanctum of Hammerstein Ballroom and the winner's walk, the 2017 CFDA Awards were a dramatic and often emotional affair, that concluded with Raf Simons taking home not one but two awards, rousing speeches by Cecile Richards of Planned Parenthood, Gloria Steinem, Janelle Monáe, and makeup legend Pat McGrath, who summed up the mood in the room during her remarks. "Fashion is an industry where all the insiders are outsiders," she said in a much quoted line. "This award will help me live to be a 100," Steineim said. Inside a room that might have felt bereft without the star power of a Rihanna and Beyoncé instead radiated with the combined wattage Gigi and Bella Hadid , Nicole Kidman, a bevy of young It girls (Chloë Grace Moretz, Sasha Lane, Rowan Blanchard, the Haim sisters), James Franco and Suki Waterhouse canoodling at the Coach table, and model legends like Karen Elson and Amber Valetta.