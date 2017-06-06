View as Slideshow2017 CFDA Awards

Inside the 2017 CFDA Awards' Most Candid Moments, from the Red Carpet to the Winner's Walk

From the red carpet to the inner sanctum of Hammerstein Ballroom and the winner's walk, the 2017 CFDA Awards were a dramatic and often emotional affair, that concluded with Raf Simons taking home not one but two awards, rousing speeches by Cecile Richards of Planned Parenthood, Gloria Steinem, Janelle Monáe, and makeup legend Pat McGrath, who summed up the mood in the room during her remarks. "Fashion is an industry where all the insiders are outsiders," she said in a much quoted line. "This award will help me live to be a 100," Steineim said. Inside a room that might have felt bereft without the star power of a Rihanna and Beyoncé instead radiated with the combined wattage Gigi and Bella Hadid, Nicole Kidman, a bevy of young It girls (Chloë Grace Moretz, Sasha Lane, Rowan Blanchard, the Haim sisters), James Franco and Suki Waterhouse canoodling at the Coach table, and model legends like Karen Elson and Amber Valetta.
Credit
Hailey Baldwin attends the 2017 CFDA Awards.
Photo by Nick Delieto for W Magazine.
Hailey Baldwin attends the 2017 CFDA Awards.

Photo by Nick Delieto for W Magazine.
Bella Hadid attends the 2017 CFDA Awards.

Photo by Nick Delieto for W Magazine.
Anna Cleveland attends the 2017 CFDA Awards.

Photo by Nick Delieto for W Magazine.
Karlie Kloss attends the 2017 CFDA Awards.

Photo by Nick Delieto for W Magazine.
Alek Wek attends the 2017 CFDA Awards.

Photo by Nick Delieto for W Magazine.
Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen attend the 2017 CFDA Awards.

Photo by Nick Delieto for W Magazine.
Raf Simons attends the 2017 CFDA Awards.

Photo by Nick Delieto for W Magazine.
Karen Elson attends the 2017 CFDA Awards.

Photo by Nick Delieto for W Magazine.
Janet Mock attends the 2017 CFDA Awards.

Photo by Nick Delieto for W Magazine.
Nicole Kidman attends the 2017 CFDA Awards.

Photo by Nick Delieto for W Magazine.
Alexi Ashe and Seth Meyers attend the 2017 CFDA Awards.

Photo by Nick Delieto for W Magazine.
Adriana Lima attends the 2017 CFDA Awards.

Photo by Nick Delieto for W Magazine.
Josephine Skriver attends the 2017 CFDA Awards.

Photo by Nick Delieto for W Magazine.
Stuart Vevers and James Franco attend the 2017 CFDA Awards.

Photo by Nick Delieto for W Magazine.
Meg Ryan attends the 2017 CFDA Awards.

Photo by Nick Delieto for W Magazine.
Janelle Monae attends the 2017 CFDA Awards.

Photo by Nick Delieto for W Magazine.
Julia Restoin Roitfeld attends the 2017 CFDA Awards.

Photo by Nick Delieto for W Magazine.
Pom Klementieff attends the 2017 CFDA Awards.

Photo by Nick Delieto for W Magazine.
Joseph Altuzarra and Pom Klementieff attend the 2017 CFDA Awards.

Photo by Nick Delieto for W Magazine.
Delilah Belle Hamlin attends the 2017 CFDA Awards.

Photo by Nick Delieto for W Magazine.
Hari Nef attends the 2017 CFDA Awards.

Photo by Nick Delieto for W Magazine.
Joan Smalls attends the 2017 CFDA Awards.

Photo by Nick Delieto for W Magazine.
Arizona Muse attends the 2017 CFDA Awards.

Photo by Nick Delieto for W Magazine.
Heidi Klum attends the 2017 CFDA Awards.

Photo by Nick Delieto for W Magazine.
Gigi Hadid attends the 2017 CFDA Awards.

Photo by Nick Delieto for W Magazine.
Rowan Blanchard attends the 2017 CFDA Awards.

Photo by Nick Delieto for W Magazine.
Mia Moretti attends the 2017 CFDA Awards.

Photo by Nick Delieto for W Magazine.
Constance Jablonski attends the 2017 CFDA Awards.

Photo by Nick Delieto for W Magazine.
Francesco Carrozzini and Bee Shaffer attend the 2017 CFDA Awards.

Photo by Nick Delieto for W Magazine.
Kenneth Cole attends the 2017 CFDA Awards.

Photo by Nick Delieto for W Magazine.
Gigi Hadid attends the 2017 CFDA Awards.

Photo by Nick Delieto for W Magazine.
Matt Bomer attends the 2017 CFDA Awards.

Photo by Nick Delieto for W Magazine.
Rick Owens and Michèle Lamy attend the 2017 CFDA Awards.

Photo by Nick Delieto for W Magazine.
Kate Bosworth attends the 2017 CFDA Awards.

Photo by Nick Delieto for W Magazine.
Sara Sampaio attends the 2017 CFDA Awards.

Photo by Nick Delieto for W Magazine.
Rosie Assoulin, Chloe Grace Moretz, and Sasha Lane attend the 2017 CFDA Awards.

Photo by Nick Delieto for W Magazine.
Maye Musk attends the 2017 CFDA Awards.

Photo by Nick Delieto for W Magazine.
Maxwell Osborne and Dao-Yi Chung attend the 2017 CFDA Awards.

Photo by Nick Delieto for W Magazine.
Martha Hunt and Michelle Smith attend the 2017 CFDA Awards.

Photo by Nick Delieto for W Magazine.
Lily Aldridge and Jason Wu attend the 2017 CFDA Awards.

Photo by Nick Delieto for W Magazine.
Adam Selman and Imaan Hamman attend the 2017 CFDA Awards.

Photo by Nick Delieto for W Magazine.
Olivia Palermo attends the 2017 CFDA Awards.

Photo by Nick Delieto for W Magazine.
Jamie Alexander attends the 2017 CFDA Awards.

Photo by Nick Delieto for W Magazine.
Danielle, Este, and Alana Haim attend the 2017 CFDA Awards.

Photo by Nick Delieto for W Magazine.
The scene at the 2017 CFDA Awards.

Photo by Nick Delieto for W Magazine.
DiMondo attends the 2017 CFDA Awards.

Photo by Nick Delieto for W Magazine.
Diane Kruger attends the 2017 CFDA Awards.

Photo by Nick Delieto for W Magazine.
Kenneth Cole attends the 2017 CFDA Awards.

Photo by Nick Delieto for W Magazine.
The scene at the 2017 CFDA Awards.

Photo by Nick Delieto for W Magazine.
Elsa Hosk attends the 2017 CFDA Awards.

Photo by Nick Delieto for W Magazine.
Karen Elson, Pat McGrath, and Amber Valletta attend the 2017 CFDA Awards.

Photo by Nick Delieto for W Magazine.
Rick Owens attends the 2017 CFDA Awards.

Photo by Nick Delieto for W Magazine.
Diane von Furstenburg attends the 2017 CFDA Awards.

Photo by Nick Delieto for W Magazine.
Raf Simons attends the 2017 CFDA Awards.

Photo by Nick Delieto for W Magazine.
Gloria Steinem attends the 2017 CFDA Awards.

Photo by Nick Delieto for W Magazine.
Gloria Steinem and Cecile Richards attend the 2017 CFDA Awards.

Photo by Nick Delieto for W Magazine.
Janelle Monae attends the 2017 CFDA Awards.

Photo by Nick Delieto for W Magazine.
Raf Simons attends the 2017 CFDA Awards.

Photo by Nick Delieto for W Magazine.
Alek Wek and Demna Gvasalia attend the 2017 CFDA Awards.

Photo by Nick Delieto for W Magazine.
Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia attend the 2017 CFDA Awards.

Photo by Nick Delieto for W Magazine.
Laura Kim, Kerry Washington, and Fernando Garcia attend the 2017 CFDA Awards.