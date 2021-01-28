The Coolest New Jewelry is Colorful, Cheerful and a Little Bit ‘90s

Is it just me, or does a lot of new jewelry take you back to the dELiA*s days? You know, back in the late 1990s, when you snuck a bead box into school and made friendship bracelets for your girls. Maybe I’m experiencing a wave of millennial nostalgia, but when I saw Bottega Veneta selling earrings reminiscent of the flower beads I made at summer camp, I knew there was something going on. As funny as it is to observe the cyclical nature of fashion, I have to say that this lighthearted new direction makes me smile. Typically I stick to a jewelry uniform of minimalist pieces in silver or gold, but lately I’ve been wanting to shake things up with a big flower pendant from Brooke Callahan, or an artfully chaotic (in the best possible way) ring from Blobb. Don’t we all need a little happiness and nostalgia right now? Get yours with some of my favorite picks below.

1 Blobb Ring Blobb is the most appropriate name for this jewelry line that actually resembles blobs of paint. Somehow they make it super desirable. $50, tylermcgillivary.com

2 Brooke Callahan Necklace This flower necklace takes me back to the ‘90s, in the best way. $105, brookecallahan.com

3 Santangelo Necklace Channel Blue Crush with these surfer beads. $300, santangelo.studio

4 Emily Levine Necklace I want to buy these for all of my ladies, as a grown-up token of friendship. $25, emilylevine.com

5 Bottega Veneta Earrings As a teen, I would have begged to get my ears pierced just to wear these. $1,250, bottegaveneta.com

6 Uncommon Matters Earrings This bold pair will brighten up any outfit. $125, modaoperandi.com

7 Bottega Veneta Necklace This landline-cord-inspired piece is surprisingly sophisticated. $2,000, bottegaveneta.com

8 Roxanne Assoulin Necklace The modern-day equivalent of my elementary school beads. $150, roxanneassoulin.com

9 Joanna Laura Constantine Earrings These organic-looking hoops are a unique take on the pearl trend. $199, farfetch.com

10 Bea Bongiasca Ring This squiggly ring makes me smile. $675, matchesfashion.com

11 Maryam Nassir Zadeh Earrings A blast of color to break you out of a wardrobe rut. $196, ssense.com