ADD TO CART

The Coolest New Jewelry is Colorful, Cheerful and a Little Bit ‘90s

Collage by Tilden Bissell for W Magazine.

Is it just me, or does a lot of new jewelry take you back to the dELiA*s days? You know, back in the late 1990s, when you snuck a bead box into school and made friendship bracelets for your girls. Maybe I’m experiencing a wave of millennial nostalgia, but when I saw Bottega Veneta selling earrings reminiscent of the flower beads I made at summer camp, I knew there was something going on. As funny as it is to observe the cyclical nature of fashion, I have to say that this lighthearted new direction makes me smile. Typically I stick to a jewelry uniform of minimalist pieces in silver or gold, but lately I’ve been wanting to shake things up with a big flower pendant from Brooke Callahan, or an artfully chaotic (in the best possible way) ring from Blobb. Don’t we all need a little happiness and nostalgia right now? Get yours with some of my favorite picks below.

1
Blobb Ring

Blobb is the most appropriate name for this jewelry line that actually resembles blobs of paint. Somehow they make it super desirable. $50, tylermcgillivary.com

2
Brooke Callahan Necklace

This flower necklace takes me back to the ‘90s, in the best way. $105, brookecallahan.com

3
Santangelo Necklace

Channel Blue Crush with these surfer beads. $300, santangelo.studio

4
Emily Levine Necklace

I want to buy these for all of my ladies, as a grown-up token of friendship. $25, emilylevine.com

5
Bottega Veneta Earrings

As a teen, I would have begged to get my ears pierced just to wear these. $1,250, bottegaveneta.com

6
Uncommon Matters Earrings

This bold pair will brighten up any outfit. $125, modaoperandi.com

7
Bottega Veneta Necklace

This landline-cord-inspired piece is surprisingly sophisticated. $2,000, bottegaveneta.com

8
Roxanne Assoulin Necklace

The modern-day equivalent of my elementary school beads. $150, roxanneassoulin.com

9
Joanna Laura Constantine Earrings

These organic-looking hoops are a unique take on the pearl trend. $199, farfetch.com

10
Bea Bongiasca Ring

This squiggly ring makes me smile. $675, matchesfashion.com

11
Maryam Nassir Zadeh Earrings

A blast of color to break you out of a wardrobe rut. $196, ssense.com

12
Maria Aaron Ear Cuff

This cuff adds a little hint of whimsy to any look. $125, mariaaaron.com