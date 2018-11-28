A Brief History of Male Actors Complaining About Superhero Costumes

On his own Spidey suit, for Spider-Man: Homecoming: "The first thing you need to know, all I have on under that costume is a thong. They brought them in on my first day, like, ‘Here are your thongs.’ I had serious misgivings—would my arsehole ever be the same again? But I had to get used to it. Even though I was thinking no way, no way!" (ShortList)