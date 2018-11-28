A Brief History of Male Actors Complaining About Superhero Costumes

On the skintight wet suit for his starring role in Aquaman: "It looks like it’s easy to pee in that, but really it’s not. And if you have the poopsies, it is very challenging. You’ve gotta be really good at holding it. (Page Six)
On his infamous chest in Batman & Robin: "Well I wasn’t thrilled with the nipples on the batsuit. You know that’s not something you really think about when you’re putting it on. You figure all batsuits have nipples and then you realize yours was really the first. Batman was just constantly cold I guess." (Comic Book)
On the motion capture suit he wore for The Avengers: "I felt really uncomfortable. I’m not well-endowed, and those suits don’t really show you off in the most… The first day I was a miserable bastard, that I was just a trained actor reduced to the state of a Chinese checkerboard." (Incidentally, according to the film’s visual effects supervisors have since clarified that the Hulk does not have a penis.) (Slash Film)
On his skintight suit for The Amazing Spider-Man: "I knew there were paparazzi taking terrible unflattering shots of my, you know, everything ... knowing that your keister has been shot from many different angles makes you very uncomfortable." (Digital Spy)
On his own Spidey suit, for Spider-Man: Homecoming: "The first thing you need to know, all I have on under that costume is a thong. They brought them in on my first day, like, ‘Here are your thongs.’ I had serious misgivings—would my arsehole ever be the same again? But I had to get used to it. Even though I was thinking no way, no way!" (ShortList)
On his signature claws seen throughout the X-Men series: "I can’t tell you how many people I stabbed, how I stabbed myself. They were killing machines. (Entertainment Weekly)
On the spandex suit he wore in Captain America: Civil War: "It was suffocating. Literally, it closed off every possibility of air getting to you. I was in it, put the mask on. I said, 'Hey, you got to get me out of this!'" (Variety)
On the heavyweight suit War Machine transitions to in Iron Man 3: "It ain’t no lightweight thing. It’s very heavy. It’s fiberglass, I think that’s what it is. But it feels like it’s some special alloy that they made in a torture chamber that Torquemada created … and Robert’s was not really heavy. Robert’s was nice and light. It’s racism, let’s just be honest. I mean, what else could it be?” (Huffington Post, YouTube)
On his takeaway from starring in Daredevil: "By playing a superhero in Daredevil, I have inoculated myself from ever playing another superhero. Wearing a costume was a source of humiliation for me and something I wouldn't want to do again soon." (Irish Examiner)
On his completely CGI suit for Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, following his famous last words: "...the most humiliating, ridiculous thing in the world … but it’s easier for the digital effects guys. You can see who the priority is." (Total Film)