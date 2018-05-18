Live From Cannes

Inside amfAR Cannes, the Star-Studded Extravaganza Cardi B Calls "the Best Party in the World"

AmfAR Gala Cannes has rightfully earned its reputation for being one of the most glamorous nights on the French Riviera, and last night was no exception, as guests like Cardi B, Pierce Brosnan, Elsa Hosk, Heidi Klum, and Alessandra Ambrosio descended upon the legendary Hotel Du Cap for the AIDS research organization's twenty-fifth anniversary dinner. Director Ava Duvernay and Milla Jovovich kicked off the night with a tribute to the late amfAR founder Elizabeth Taylor, followed by performances from Ellie Goulding, Grace Jones, Sting, and Shaggy. The night had its usual "only in Cannes" happenings, as Benicio Del Toro auctioned off a Bentley with the promise of taking a joy ride with the highest bidder around, and Paris Hilton auctioned off a party at her infamous Los Angeles house. “It’s the best party in the world,” proclaimed a pregnant Cardi B. as she air-kissed friends and greeted admirers in a pearl-embellished canary yellow Elie Saab number. Was she aiming for a wild night? “Always."
Kristen Stewart attends the amfAR Gala Cannes 2018 at the Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France, during the Cannes International Film Festival. Photo by Victoria Stevens for W Magazine.
Lara Stone attends the amfAR Gala Cannes 2018 at the Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France, during the Cannes International Film Festival. Photo by Victoria Stevens for W Magazine.

Alessandra Ambrosio attends the amfAR Gala Cannes 2018 at the Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France, during the Cannes International Film Festival. Photo by Victoria Stevens for W Magazine.

Teyana Taylor attends the amfAR Gala Cannes 2018 at the Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France, during the Cannes International Film Festival. Photo by Victoria Stevens for W Magazine.

Paris Hilton and Chris Zylka attend the amfAR Gala Cannes 2018 at the Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France, during the Cannes International Film Festival. Photo by Victoria Stevens for W Magazine.

Caroline Vreeland attends the amfAR Gala Cannes 2018 at the Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France, during the Cannes International Film Festival. Photo by Victoria Stevens for W Magazine.

Carine Roitfeld and Virgil Abloh attend the amfAR Gala Cannes 2018 at the Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France, during the Cannes International Film Festival. Photo by Victoria Stevens for W Magazine.

Elsa Hosk attends the amfAR Gala Cannes 2018 at the Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France, during the Cannes International Film Festival. Photo by Victoria Stevens for W Magazine.

Adriana Lima attends the amfAR Gala Cannes 2018 at the Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France, during the Cannes International Film Festival. Photo by Victoria Stevens for W Magazine.

Tyga attends the amfAR Gala Cannes 2018 at the Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France, during the Cannes International Film Festival. Photo by Victoria Stevens for W Magazine.

Hannah Ferguson attends the amfAR Gala Cannes 2018 at the Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France, during the Cannes International Film Festival. Photo by Victoria Stevens for W Magazine.

Heidi Klum attends the amfAR Gala Cannes 2018 at the Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France, during the Cannes International Film Festival. Photo by Victoria Stevens for W Magazine.

Cindy Bruna attends the amfAR Gala Cannes 2018 at the Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France, during the Cannes International Film Festival. Photo by Victoria Stevens for W Magazine.

Vanessa Moody attends the amfAR Gala Cannes 2018 at the Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France, during the Cannes International Film Festival. Photo by Victoria Stevens for W Magazine.

Winne Harlow attends the amfAR Gala Cannes 2018 at the Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France, during the Cannes International Film Festival. Photo by Victoria Stevens for W Magazine.

Ellen Von Unwerth attends the amfAR Gala Cannes 2018 at the Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France, during the Cannes International Film Festival. Photo by Victoria Stevens for W Magazine.

Lewis Hamilton attends the amfAR Gala Cannes 2018 at the Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France, during the Cannes International Film Festival. Photo by Victoria Stevens for W Magazine.

Laura Harrier attends the amfAR Gala Cannes 2018 at the Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France, during the Cannes International Film Festival. Photo by Victoria Stevens for W Magazine.

Jordan Barrett attends the amfAR Gala Cannes 2018 at the Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France, during the Cannes International Film Festival. Photo by Victoria Stevens for W Magazine.

Hofit Golan attends the amfAR Gala Cannes 2018 at the Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France, during the Cannes International Film Festival. Photo by Victoria Stevens for W Magazine.

Ruby Rose attends the amfAR Gala Cannes 2018 at the Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France, during the Cannes International Film Festival. Photo by Victoria Stevens for W Magazine.

Georgia Fowler attends the amfAR Gala Cannes 2018 at the Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France, during the Cannes International Film Festival. Photo by Victoria Stevens for W Magazine.

Anne Heche attends the amfAR Gala Cannes 2018 at the Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France, during the Cannes International Film Festival. Photo by Victoria Stevens for W Magazine.

