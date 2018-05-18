Inside amfAR Cannes, the Star-Studded Extravaganza Cardi B Calls "the Best Party in the World"

Kristen Stewart attends the amfAR Gala Cannes 2018 at the Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France, during the Cannes International Film Festival. Photo by Victoria Stevens for W Magazine.
Lara Stone attends the amfAR Gala Cannes 2018 at the Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France, during the Cannes International Film Festival. Photo by Victoria Stevens for W Magazine.
Alessandra Ambrosio attends the amfAR Gala Cannes 2018 at the Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France, during the Cannes International Film Festival. Photo by Victoria Stevens for W Magazine.
Teyana Taylor attends the amfAR Gala Cannes 2018 at the Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France, during the Cannes International Film Festival. Photo by Victoria Stevens for W Magazine.
Paris Hilton and Chris Zylka attend the amfAR Gala Cannes 2018 at the Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France, during the Cannes International Film Festival. Photo by Victoria Stevens for W Magazine.
Caroline Vreeland attends the amfAR Gala Cannes 2018 at the Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France, during the Cannes International Film Festival. Photo by Victoria Stevens for W Magazine.
Carine Roitfeld and Virgil Abloh attend the amfAR Gala Cannes 2018 at the Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France, during the Cannes International Film Festival. Photo by Victoria Stevens for W Magazine.
Elsa Hosk attends the amfAR Gala Cannes 2018 at the Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France, during the Cannes International Film Festival. Photo by Victoria Stevens for W Magazine.
Adriana Lima attends the amfAR Gala Cannes 2018 at the Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France, during the Cannes International Film Festival. Photo by Victoria Stevens for W Magazine.
Tyga attends the amfAR Gala Cannes 2018 at the Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France, during the Cannes International Film Festival. Photo by Victoria Stevens for W Magazine.
Hannah Ferguson attends the amfAR Gala Cannes 2018 at the Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France, during the Cannes International Film Festival. Photo by Victoria Stevens for W Magazine.
Heidi Klum attends the amfAR Gala Cannes 2018 at the Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France, during the Cannes International Film Festival. Photo by Victoria Stevens for W Magazine.
Cindy Bruna attends the amfAR Gala Cannes 2018 at the Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France, during the Cannes International Film Festival. Photo by Victoria Stevens for W Magazine.
Vanessa Moody attends the amfAR Gala Cannes 2018 at the Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France, during the Cannes International Film Festival. Photo by Victoria Stevens for W Magazine.
Winne Harlow attends the amfAR Gala Cannes 2018 at the Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France, during the Cannes International Film Festival. Photo by Victoria Stevens for W Magazine.
Ellen Von Unwerth attends the amfAR Gala Cannes 2018 at the Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France, during the Cannes International Film Festival. Photo by Victoria Stevens for W Magazine.
Lewis Hamilton attends the amfAR Gala Cannes 2018 at the Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France, during the Cannes International Film Festival. Photo by Victoria Stevens for W Magazine.
Laura Harrier attends the amfAR Gala Cannes 2018 at the Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France, during the Cannes International Film Festival. Photo by Victoria Stevens for W Magazine.
Jordan Barrett attends the amfAR Gala Cannes 2018 at the Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France, during the Cannes International Film Festival. Photo by Victoria Stevens for W Magazine.
Hofit Golan attends the amfAR Gala Cannes 2018 at the Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France, during the Cannes International Film Festival. Photo by Victoria Stevens for W Magazine.
Ruby Rose attends the amfAR Gala Cannes 2018 at the Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France, during the Cannes International Film Festival. Photo by Victoria Stevens for W Magazine.
Georgia Fowler attends the amfAR Gala Cannes 2018 at the Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France, during the Cannes International Film Festival. Photo by Victoria Stevens for W Magazine.
Anne Heche attends the amfAR Gala Cannes 2018 at the Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France, during the Cannes International Film Festival. Photo by Victoria Stevens for W Magazine.