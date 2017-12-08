Art Basel 2017

At Art Basel Miami, Art Enthusiasts and Party Crashers Alike Break Out Their Boldest Prints And Flashiest Colors

Every year, just as the first chill of winter sets in and holiday stress begins to overwhelm, the art world escapes to Miami for Art Basel, an international art fair showcasing contemporary artworks by established and newly emerging artists. Over recent years, the annual event has also turned into a hotspot for fashion and entertainment folks alike, with the art fair promising a barrage of nonstop parties. The combination of creative fields makes for some truly eclectic ensembles, as attendees go from gallery hopping to late night raging. And since this is Miami, after all, expect plenty of bold colors, busy prints, and, of course, some great sunglasses. Here, take a look at the best street style from Art Basel Miami 2017.
Street style around Art Basel in Miami Beach, Florida on Tuesday, December 5th. Photo by Simbarashe Cha for W Magazine.
Patrick Parrish gallery director Zoe Fisher with work by Chris Wolston at the Design Miami fair during Art Basel Miami Beach, Florida on Tuesday, December 5th. Photo by Simbarashe Cha for W Magazine.

