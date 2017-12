Every year, just as the first chill of winter sets in and holiday stress begins to overwhelm, the art world escapes to Miami for Art Basel, an international art fair showcasing contemporary artworks by established and newly emerging artists. Over recent years, the annual event has also turned into a hotspot for fashion and entertainment folks alike, with the art fair promising a barrage of nonstop parties. The combination of creative fields makes for some truly eclectic ensembles, as attendees go from gallery hopping to late night raging . And since this is Miami, after all, expect plenty of bold colors, busy prints, and, of course, some great sunglasses. Here, take a look at the best street style from Art Basel Miami 2017.