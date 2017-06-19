How to Glide Through Art Basel Like an Art World Princess

14 / 25

"The highlight of my trip to Basel was actually a visit to the Vitra Campus just across the border from Switzerland in Weil am Rein, Germany. Vitra, the Swiss family-owned furniture company, has built up an impressive roster of buildings by renowned contemporary architects, beginning in 1981, on an expansive plot of land. This factory building, built in 1989, is one of many structures on the campus by Frank Ghery—a terrific representation of his early aesthetic."