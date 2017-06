How to Glide Through Art Basel Like an Art World Princess

In her blog Minnie Muse, Colby Mugrabi digs into the intersection of fashion and art. So leave it up to her to pack a whole lot of Prada, Celine, Balenciaga, and of course her grandmother's jewelry for the trip to Basel, Switzerland, for the recent Art Basel fair . A long ways from the sweaty mad dash of Art Basel Miami, the Swiss edition is a much more serene affair, with room for, say, a visit to Vitra's famed campus of design nearby, or an outing to the Foundation Beyeler the next town over, where there is a lauded Wolfgang Tillmans exhibition to behold. Follow along as Mugrabi takes it all in, here.