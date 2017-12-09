Kim Kardashian In Body Paint, Nicki Minaj as a Renaissance Woman, George Clooney Covered with Polka Dots: See the Best of W's Art Issues Past

Vadukul Max
Jessica Chastain as portrayed by George Condo and photographed by Max Vadukul for W Magazine's Art Issue, January 2013.

Pasquale Abbattista
Francesco Vezzoli reimagines Nicki Minaj as an 18th century courtesan in a series of portraits for W's Art Issue, November 2011.

Pharell as portrayed by the artist Mr. for W's Art Issue, June 2014.

Mark Seliger
Kim Kardashian as portrayed by Barbra Kruger and shot by Mark Seliger for W's Art Issue, November 2010.

Max Vadukul
The first new work that the Chinese artist Ai Weiwei made after being released from government custody in China for W's Art Issue, November 2011.

DONNELLY BRIAN,CAITLIN CRONENBERG
Drake as portrayed by KAWS and photographed by Caitlin Cronenberg for W's Art Issue, November 2015.

VIOLA BILL
Artist Bill Viola shoots actress Margot Robbie submerged in water for W's Art Issue, January 2015.

SUMMERTON EMMA
George Clooney by Yayoi Kusama and photographed by Emma Summerton for W's December/January 2013 Art Issue.

VANDERPERRE WILLY
Raquel Zimmermann at the MOCA Los Angeles. Photo by Willy Vandeperre, Styled by Edward Enniful for W Magazine June 2014.

Vadukul Max
MARILYN MINTER
Tara Subkoff photographed by Marilyn Minter for W's November 2015 Art Issue.

