The Best of Hamptons Celebrity Style Through the Years

Dick Cavett and wife Carrie Nye at their home in the Hamptons
Lee Radziwill and Andy Warhol attending the 1973 Montauk Village Association Benefit cocktail party
Little Edie Bouvier Beale at home in Grey Gardens in 1974. This is a scene from the Maysles brothers documentary 'Grey Gardens'. (Photo by Archive Photos/Getty Images)
Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones walking the marshes outside of Andy Warhol's home in Montauk.
The Rolling Stones photographed at Andy Warhol's home in 1975 in Montauk.
Cheryl Tiegs during 1982 Greenery Scenery Benefit for the Montauk Village Association at Montauk Manor in Montauk, New York, United States. (Photo by Ron Galella/WireImage)
Christie Brinkley attending the 1990 Scenery-Greenery Celebrity Cocktail Party to Benefit the Montauk Village Association
Alec Baldwin in Sag Harbor in Long Island in 1994. (Photo by Ron Galella/WireImage)
Alexandra Richards dh'ing at the Maybelline New York/ Garnier Surf Salon in Montauk.
Beth Ostrosky Stern and Katie Lee at The Montauk Yacht Club in 2011. (Photo by Steven Henry/WireImage for Niche Media)
Ben Watts hosts Shark Attack Sounds 2013 at The Montauk Yacht Club on July 5, 2013 in Montauk, New York. (Photo by Mireya Acierto/Getty Images)
Sarah Jessica Parker at the Hayground School,on July 26, 2015 in Bridgehampton, New York. (Photo by Sonia Moskowitz/Getty Images)
Gwyneth Paltrow attends the Hamptons paddle and party for Pink-Sunset cocktail party benefiting the Breast Cancer Research Foundation in 2015 in Bridgehampton, New York. (Photo by Sonia Moskowitz/Getty Images)
Cristina Gibson and Katie Thiele attending the 2016 Shark Attack Sounds annual pre-Fourth of July Party at The Surf Lodge