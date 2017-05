The Best of Hamptons Celebrity Style Through the Years

From The Great Gatsby and the Rolling Stone's "Memory Hotel" to the wild heyday of the Montauk party scene in the Aughts, the East End of Long Island has long stood in New York lore for its glamour and debauchery. With Memorial Day upon us, trekking to the Hamptons will again become a summer rite of passage for everyone from the city's elite to its A-listers and socialites. A three-hour ride away—or even quicker Blade chopper jaunt—its sunny beaches , tony restaurants, chic hangouts, and private parties make up an exclusive playground for power brokers and the social status seekers who love them. And with such a high-wattage crowd, comes high-wattage fashion. From the breezy, rustic style of Montauk—best personified by Lee Radziwill in her prime—to the all-America preppy savoir faire of exemplified by Christie Brinkley, fashionistas dress to impress out East, and they manage to do it with both aplomb and panache. Whether you're planning to flock to the Hamptons this summer by Blade, Jitney or train , here's a roundup of the best celebrity beach style through the years to help inspire your summer wardrobe.