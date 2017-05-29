View as SlideshowSummer Style

The Best of Hamptons Celebrity Style Through the Years

From The Great Gatsby and the Rolling Stone's "Memory Hotel" to the wild heyday of the Montauk party scene in the Aughts, the East End of Long Island has long stood in New York lore for its glamour and debauchery. With Memorial Day upon us, trekking to the Hamptons will again become a summer rite of passage for everyone from the city's elite to its A-listers and socialites. A three-hour ride away—or even quicker Blade chopper jaunt—its sunny beaches, tony restaurants, chic hangouts, and private parties make up an exclusive playground for power brokers and the social status seekers who love them. And with such a high-wattage crowd, comes high-wattage fashion. From the breezy, rustic style of Montauk—best personified by Lee Radziwill in her prime—to the all-America preppy savoir faire of exemplified by Christie Brinkley, fashionistas dress to impress out East, and they manage to do it with both aplomb and panache. Whether you're planning to flock to the Hamptons this summer by Blade, Jitney or train, here's a roundup of the best celebrity beach style through the years to help inspire your summer wardrobe.
Credit
Dick Cavett and wife Carrie Nye at their home in the Hamptons
ABC Photo Archives
April 1971

Dick Cavett and wife Carrie Nye at their home in the Hamptons

Ron Galella
July 1973

Lee Radziwill and Andy Warhol attending the 1973 Montauk Village Association Benefit cocktail party

Archive Photos
Little Edie Bouvier Beale at home in Grey Gardens in 1974. This is a scene from the Maysles brothers documentary 'Grey Gardens'. (Photo by Archive Photos/Getty Images)

January 1975

Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones walking the marshes outside of Andy Warhol's home in Montauk.

January 1975

The Rolling Stones photographed at Andy Warhol's home in 1975 in Montauk.

WireImage
Cheryl Tiegs during 1982 Greenery Scenery Benefit for the Montauk Village Association at Montauk Manor in Montauk, New York, United States. (Photo by Ron Galella/WireImage)

Ron Galella
July 1990

Christie Brinkley attending the 1990 Scenery-Greenery Celebrity Cocktail Party to Benefit the Montauk Village Association

Ron Galella
Alec Baldwin in Sag Harbor in Long Island in 1994. (Photo by Ron Galella/WireImage)

Patrick McMullan
July 2009

Alexandra Richards dh'ing at the Maybelline New York/ Garnier Surf Salon in Montauk.

Steven Henry
Beth Ostrosky Stern and Katie Lee at The Montauk Yacht Club in 2011. (Photo by Steven Henry/WireImage for Niche Media)

Mireya Acierto
Ben Watts hosts Shark Attack Sounds 2013 at The Montauk Yacht Club on July 5, 2013 in Montauk, New York. (Photo by Mireya Acierto/Getty Images)

Sonia Moskowitz
Sarah Jessica Parker at the Hayground School,on July 26, 2015 in Bridgehampton, New York. (Photo by Sonia Moskowitz/Getty Images)

Sonia Moskowitz
Gwyneth Paltrow attends the Hamptons paddle and party for Pink-Sunset cocktail party benefiting the Breast Cancer Research Foundation in 2015 in Bridgehampton, New York. (Photo by Sonia Moskowitz/Getty Images)

Sonia Moskowitz
July 2016

Cristina Gibson and Katie Thiele attending the 2016 Shark Attack Sounds annual pre-Fourth of July Party at The Surf Lodge