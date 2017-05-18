Bella Hadid, Elle Fanning, and Marion Cotillard Lead the Pack at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival

Bella Hadid in Alexandre Vauthier and Bulgari at the premiere of Ismael's Ghosts opening the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 2017.
Jessica Chastain in Alexander McQueen at the premiere of Ismael's Ghosts opening the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 2017.
Marion Cotillard at the premiere of Ismael's Ghosts opening the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 2017.
Robin Wright in Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello at the premiere of Ismael's Ghosts opening the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 2017.
Julianne Moore in Givenchy couture at the premiere of Ismael's Ghosts opening the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 2017.
Lily-Rose Depp in Chanel at the premiere of Ismael's Ghosts opening the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 2017.
Uma Thurman in Atelier Versace and Bulgari at the premiere of Ismael's Ghosts opening the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 2017.
Marion Cotillard in Y/Project at the photocall for Ismael's Ghost at the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 2017.
Elle Fanning in custom Vivienne Westwood at the premiere of Ismael's Ghosts opening the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 2017.
Aymeline Valade at the premiere of Ismael's Ghosts opening the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 2017.
Susan Sarandon in Alberta Ferretti at the premiere of Ismael's Ghosts opening the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 2017.
Naomie Harris in Gucci at the premiere of Ismael's Ghosts opening the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 2017.
Jessica Chastain in Roksanda at the jury photocall at the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 2017.
Fan Bingbing in Elie Saab couture at the premiere of Ismael's Ghosts opening the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 2017.
Director Maren Ade at the premiere of Ismael's Ghosts opening the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 2017.
Charlotte Gainsbourg, center, in Saint Laurent at the premiere of Ismael's Ghosts opening the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 2017.
Hailey Baldwin in custom Twinset at the premiere of Ismael's Ghosts opening the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 2017.
Daria Strokous in Dior at the premiere of Ismael's Ghosts opening the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 2017.
Emily Ratajkowski in custom Twinset and Bulgari at the premiere of Ismael's Ghosts opening the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 2017.
Sara Sampaio in Zuhair Murad couture at the premiere of Ismael's Ghosts opening the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 2017.
Eva Herzigova in custom Roberto Cavalli at the premiere of Ismael's Ghosts opening the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 2017.
Uma Thurman at the premiere of Loveless at the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 2017.
Julianne Moore in Chanel couture at the premiere of Wonderstruck at the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 2017.
Amber Valletta in Mulberry at the premiere of Wonderstruck at the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 2017.
Elle Fanning in Temperley London at the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 2017.
Adriana Lima in Naeem Khan bridal at the premiere of Loveless at the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 2017.
Emily Ratajkowski at the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 2017.
Michelle Williams in Louis Vuitton at the premiere of Wonderstruck at the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 2017.
Thylane Blondeau in Michael Kors Collection at the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 2017.
Sara Sampaio at the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 2017.
Emily Ratajkowski in Peter Dundas at the premiere of Loveless at the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 2017.
Robin Wright at the premiere of Loveless at the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 2017.
Winnie Harlow in Zuhair Murad at the premiere of Loveless at the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 2017.
Susan Sarandon in Chanel at the premiere of Loveless at the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 2017.
Thylane Blondeau in Dior at the premiere of Loveless at the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 2017.
Lily Donaldson in Dior at the premiere of Loveless at the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 2017.