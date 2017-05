Bella Hadid, Elle Fanning, and Marion Cotillard Lead the Pack at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival

The Cannes Film Festival kicked off Thursday with the premiere of the new Marion Cotillard film Ismael's Ghost—or, as the French say, Les Fantômes d'Ismael. The premiere doubled as the opening ceremony for France's most prestigious festival, drawing not only jurors like Jessica Chastain, Fan Bingbing, and director Maren Ade, but also actresses like Elle Fanning, Lily-Rose Depp, and Uma Thurman, models Aymeline Valade, Bella Hadid, and Sara Sampaio, and everyone in between, like Emily Ratajkowski and Eva Herzigova. As the 2017 festival moves forward, we'll be rounding up all the best red carpet looks—keep up with what everyone's been wearing, and how they transition from day to night at the festival's myriad parties, events, and premieres, here.