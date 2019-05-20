Cannes 2019: Portraits of the Stars From the Biggest Films and More

This year's edition of Cannes is Bryce Dallas Howard's favorite so far, largely due to the fact that her new film, the Elton John biopic Rocketman, received a four-minute standing ovation following its premiere at the Grand Lumière theater. "It was incredible," she said the following day. "At the afterparty, Elton performed and Taron duetted with him." The Taron she's speaking of is, of course, British rising star Taron Egerton, who plays a young version of the musician. "I'm like [his] mom," said Howard, who does in fact play John's mother, Sheila Eileen, in the film. "Every time I see [Egerton], I'm like, 'How are we doing? How are we feeling?'" Howard attended the festival with a sartorial mission; upon her arrival, she told her Instagram followers she was going to walk the red carpet wearing previously owned items because constantly buying new dresses was no longer "sitting well" with her. "The way it works normally is the studio hires a stylist who helps get clothes loaned, which is amazing, but they're all sample size from the runway so I always ended up wearing the one thing on the rack I could shimmy myself into," she explained. "Then I started buying my own clothes, which was a huge relief, but getting a new one every time is not sustainable." Her mission at the festival has thus far been a success. "Sharing is better," she concluded.

Bryce Dallas Howard photographed by Victoria Stevens at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival.