"David Duke and Trump wrote the ending of the film for us." —Spike Lee, director of BlacKkKlansman, at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France. Photo by Victoria Stevens for W Magazine.
"I decided to follow Instagram videos of the Kardashians to get into character." —Marion Cotillard, star of Angel Face, at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France. Photo by Victoria Stevens for W Magazine.
"I suppose the most challenging element of the role was what drew me to the project in the first place; confronting daily the question of, 'What kind of father will I be?'"—Ben Foster, star of Leave No Trace, at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France. Photo by Victoria Stevens for W Magazine.
Sofia Boutella, star of Climax, at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France. Photo by Victoria Stevens for W Magazine.
Gaspar Noé, director of Climax, at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France. Photo by Victoria Stevens for W Magazine.
Elizabeth Debicki, star of the upcoming Widows and Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3, at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France. Photo by Victoria Stevens for W Magazine.