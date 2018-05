The 2018 Cannes Film Festival was a fascinating struggle against tradition. Cannes jury president Cate Blanchett led a star-studded 82-women protest against the gender disparity at the festival, which in its 71 years has only had 82 films directed by women in competition (compared to 1,645 by men); lesser publicized but equally pressing was the protest by 16 black French actresses —clad in Balmain—against the biases of the film industry in France; and even something like the festival's ludicrous selfie ban on the red carpet, which was openly flouted by everyone on the red carpet , spelled out the festival's need for progress. But then, things got turned upside down, in a good way. Spike Lee's funny and dramatic movie about the KKK, BlacKkKlansman—and, as he made very clear, it was about Trump's America—won the Grand Prix. Even Gaspar Noe, long the black sheep director of Cannes's most openly despised films, made something that everyone really, really liked, to even his own surprise— a drug-addled horror musical with dance numbers led by Sofia Boutella . Sometimes you can never tell when it's going to be your year.